Women’s tennis goes 0-2 in weekend road trip to West Point, New York

Byline photo of Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorFebruary 9, 2025
Senior Tiara Jarmond leads the team in singles wins this year. The Austin, Texas native is 4-1 at No. 2 and 9-4 overall. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

This past weekend, Marquette women’s tennis (1-6, 0-1 Big East) traveled to West Point, New York to take on Army and Georgetown, looking to stop its two-game losing streak.

However, the Golden Eagles went 0-2, falling 4-0 to Army (9-2) Friday and 4-2 to Georgetown (3-2) Saturday at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center, extending its losing streak to four in a row.

In Friday’s match, the Black Knights secured the double point after earning wins in all three positions. They then closed out the game with singles victories at the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 spots to continue their nine-game winning streak.

The following day, Marquette faced Georgetown in its first game of conference play, looking to bounce back. Seniors Andie Weise and Tiera Jarmond won their doubles match at No. 1 and first-years Joelle Fiallo Schad and Luciana Mendoza were victorious at No. 3 to give MU a 1-0 advantage heading into singles action.

While Jarmond notched her fourth win of the season at the No. 2 position, the Hoyas were victorious at the No. 1, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 spots to take the team victory.

Weise and Jarmond have been the most successful doubles partners this season, moving to 3-3 at the No. 1 spot and 9-4 overall. Schad and Mendoza’s doubles win at the No. 3 position marked their first victory as a pairing this year.

Jarmond moved to 4-1 at No. 2 in singles and 9-4 overall, which leads the team.

The Golden Eagles will travel back to Milwaukee to face the St. Thomas Tommies (1-1) Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. CST at the Sprovieri Tennis Complex.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.

Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports Editor
Kaylynn Wright is a junior from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin studying journalism, and she is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys reading and watching baseball, specifically the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox. She is excited to meet new people and continue to create high-quality sports content for the Wire.