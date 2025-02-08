MUBB Live Updates – No. 11 Marquette attempts to stall two-game losing streak at CHI Health Center

OMAHA — Boy, do the Golden Eagles ever need this one.

After losses to UConn and St. John’s last week, No. 11 Marquette is in Omaha to attempt to stop the bleeding of its two-game losing streak against the Creighton Bluejays.

Since its loss to the Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 3, Creighton has won eight games in a row and is winning those contests by an average of 10 points per game.

As mentioned earlier, Marquette is on its first two-game losing skid of the season. MU has shot 15-for-47 from 3-point range (31.9 percent) and just 40 percent from the field during the stretch. The Golden Eagles haven’t dropped three games in a row since the 2021-22 season, when it lost four consecutive games in Smart’s first season as head coach.

One thing to keep an eye on is senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner. It’s no secret that the Bluejays love to keep one of the nation’s best shot blockers down in the paint. In its first matchup with Marquette this season, Creighton had Kalkbrenner guarding senior guard Stevie Mitchell.

Mitchell finished with 18 points on 2-of-9 shooting from deep. If that happens again, and Mitchell can be more effective from deep, it may force the Bluejays to switch up their defensive gameplan.

Either way, the fans at CHI Health Center are in for a good one Saturday afternoon.

Refresh your browser to follow beat writer Matthew Baltz’s live updates during the game.