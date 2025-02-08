The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MUBB Live Updates – No. 11 Marquette attempts to stall two-game losing streak at CHI Health Center

Byline photo of Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports DirectorFebruary 8, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics

OMAHA — Boy, do the Golden Eagles ever need this one.

After losses to UConn and St. John’s last week, No. 11 Marquette is in Omaha to attempt to stop the bleeding of its two-game losing streak against the Creighton Bluejays.

Since its loss to the Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 3, Creighton has won eight games in a row and is winning those contests by an average of 10 points per game.

As mentioned earlier, Marquette is on its first two-game losing skid of the season. MU has shot 15-for-47 from 3-point range (31.9 percent) and just 40 percent from the field during the stretch. The Golden Eagles haven’t dropped three games in a row since the 2021-22 season, when it lost four consecutive games in Smart’s first season as head coach.

One thing to keep an eye on is senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner. It’s no secret that the Bluejays love to keep one of the nation’s best shot blockers down in the paint. In its first matchup with Marquette this season, Creighton had Kalkbrenner guarding senior guard Stevie Mitchell.

Mitchell finished with 18 points on 2-of-9 shooting from deep. If that happens again, and Mitchell can be more effective from deep, it may force the Bluejays to switch up their defensive gameplan.

Either way, the fans at CHI Health Center are in for a good one Saturday afternoon.

Refresh your browser to follow beat writer Matthew Baltz’s live updates during the game.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Creighton men's basketball
Marquette now sits in a tie for second place in the Big East with Creighton at 9-2.
Baltz's Book: Slow starts beginning to catch up with MU, missed free throws prove costly and breaking down the big week ahead
Redshirt first-year forward Justin Lewis (10) in Marquette men's basketball's 85-77 win over St. John's March 5.
PREVIEW: Marquette prepares for BIG EAST Tournament opener against Creighton
Marquette men's basketball in a huddle during its win over Georgetown Feb. 16.
Marquette drops a winnable game on the road to Creighton
First-year forward Justin Lewis (2) throws home a dunk in front of Creighton defenders (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
BASELINE: Prolific offense leads to second top-10 win of season
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
Senior guard Stevie Mitchell has earned 63 steals so far this season, the most he has tallied in a single season at Marquette. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Stevie Mitchell named to Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
Marquette has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.
No. 11 Marquette falls to third place in Big East after 70-64 road loss to No. 12 St. John's
The Golden Eagles shot just 7-for-22 (31.8 percent) in their 77-69 loss to No. 25 UConn Saturday night.
Takeaways from No. 9 Marquette's loss on National Marquette Day
Stevie Mitchell drives to the basket in No. 9 Marquette's 78-69 win over Butler on Tue. Jan 28 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Another career night for Stevie Mitchell powers No. 9 Marquette to 78-69 win over Butler
About the Contributor
Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports Director
Matthew Baltz is a junior from Colona, Illinois majoring in journalism and minoring digital media. He is the sports director for the 2024-25 school year. In his free time, Matt enjoys hanging out with his friends, golfing and going to baseball games. He is most excited to continue to refine his writing skills this school year.