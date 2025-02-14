Digital does not have to be the future

Photo courtesy of Coen on Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 / Edited by Joseph Schamber

In the current age of media and entertainment, streaming is the main method of consuming film, television and music. With services like Netflix and Spotify giving you access to your favorite entertainment right at your fingertips, there is no surprise that these platforms have become so successful.

Despite the convenience of streaming services, there is still value to purchasing physical media, and digital content does not have to be the future.

Redbox, a DVD rental service that gained popularity in the early 2010s, shut down last July after being massively outperformed by streaming services. Redbox amassed $1 billion in debt and filed for bankruptcy last June while they struggled to pay their employees.

Furthermore, Sony decided to end production of recordable blank Blu-Ray discs by the end of this month. While this does not affect films and TV shows sold on Blu-Ray, they may not be safe for long.

These two incidents are signs of things to come. Physical media is superior because it can be kept forever, which is the opposite with digital media.

When buying a physical copy of a movie or video game, I am confident that it will be in my possession for the rest of my life. Unless it is misplaced or stolen, there is no way for me to lose access to it. There are hundreds of DVDs, Blu-Rays and video games that I have from when I was a child, and to this day, I can still play and watch them with no trouble.

Streaming is a different story. Even though, like other people, I enjoy streamable content, I am aware that it could be taken away at any moment.

Streaming services have expiration dates when it comes to their shows and movies, and they are essentially modern-day renting. If I want to watch something, I must do so before it is gone. With that comes money that I must spend every month just to have access to my media, which, in today’s economy, is just an unnecessary added expense.

Physical media is also superior to digital media because people do not need Internet access.

While I usually have stable connection when streaming, relying on a good connection to consume content is tiresome and irritating, especially when it buffers. All I need to watch a DVD or Blu-Ray is a capable player. It does not even have to be modern; my old DVD player and PlayStation 4 can get the job done.

Physical media also remains in the same condition as it was when first purchased – it cannot be altered. Since we live in an age where people apologize for what culturally came before, movies and shows from decades ago get censored for sensitivity reasons that involve racist, sexist and homophobic content.

While I understand wanting to make media more suitable for modern audiences, I like to consume it in the way it was originally intended to be. Some of it may be tough to consume, but I do not want to feel like I am missing part of the experience.

Physical media matters and should not be phased out or forgotten. Streaming and digital media are temporary experiences while physical media is permanent.

This story was written by Christopher Hayden. He can be reached at [email protected]