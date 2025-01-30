Where to get your last-minute NMD outfits

Photo by Annie Goode The Spirit Shop will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

With National Marquette Day just two days away, you need all the blue and gold you can to show off your Marquette pride this NMD holiday season.

Check out these places on campus, and in the area, for your guide to all things blue and gold this NMD.

Marquette Spirit Shop

Jorge Nieves, a first-year in the College of Business Administration, has worked at the Marquette Spirit Shop, in the AMU, for five months and noted several items at the store that are especially popular as we get closer to NMD.

“The tattoos just move so well for us, because it’s not only a Marquette Day wear, you wear it to every game,” Nieves said. ““But with clothes in particular, people like to buy sweatshirts, because it’s cold outside and you can still wear it regularly.”

According to Nieves, temporary tattoos and accessories such as beads are popular among female customers, while men tend to go for the overalls — his personal favorite.

Larry Birkett, on the other hand, has worked at the Spirit Shop for 22 years, and said most of the time what is sold matches trends going on in real time.

“There are always seasonal trends that often mirror the fashion trends,” Birkett said. “For example, right now, 90s designs are back in stock — like big oversized graphics and, actually, even oversized fits.”

Birkett said people are usually coming in to shop for specific game day outfits, and that he’s a fan of the “print on demand” items in the Spirit Store.

“People can come in and print their favorite player’s name, image and likeness on certain merchandise,” Birkett said. “It’s cool because the players actually get a portion of the proceeds of those sales.”

The store is selling specialty t-shirts because of the “stripe-out” theme of the men’s basketball game, Birken said. Depending on their section in the Fiverv Forum, fans are encouraged to wear navy blue, light blue or gold.

The Marquette Spirit Shop will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For full hours, click here.

Thrifting

Other students prefer to buy their Marquette merchandise second hand, like first-year in the College of Nursing, Molly Beardsley.

“I’ve gotten most of my stuff from Depop and Goodwill around here,” Beardsley said. “Not back where I live, but around here a lot of the Goodwill’s are just filled with Marquette gear, and it’s so much cheaper.”

Beardsley also said she likes the environmental benefits to sourcing her merchandise from thrift stores/websites.

“Besides price, it’s also just so much better for the environment because of how much waste fast fashion and these different companies create,” Beardsley said. “It helps me have a better peace of mind about what I’m doing.”

The closest Goodwill is just under three miles away, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 both tomorrow and Saturday. Their address is 1716 Miller Park Way.

For other local thrifting stores, check out this guide Milwaukee Magazine created here.

“I hope that there will be a lot of crazy, ‘out-there’ outfits,” Beardsley said. “I’m hoping to see blue face pain and wigs — not just like it’s a regular game.”

Campus events

The Residence Life Leadership Board is also hosting a DIY Marquette gear event, where you can “craft your school spirit,” according to Marquette’s homecoming events page. The event can be found on the second floor of the AMU from 10 a.m. to Noon.

Recess Apparel, an online company that sells licensed college game day gear, is also popping up around campus. To learn more about where they will be, check out this Marquette Wire article.

Whether it’s a full blown Eagle costume, or some blue and gold beads thrown over a sweatshirt, putting on some sort of blue and gold is essential to celebrations this Saturday.

This story was written by Annie Goode. She can be reached at [email protected].