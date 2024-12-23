Women’s soccer adds 11 players for 2025 season

Chris Allen kicked off his second year as head coach of the Golden Eagles by announcing the addition of 11 newcomers to the Marquette women’s soccer roster for the 2025 season Monday.

Of the 11 new players, five are transfers and six are first-years.

Transfers

First-year defender Coco Dorfman (Pittsburgh)

(Pittsburgh) Sophomore midfielder Paige Dziedzic (Pittsburgh)

(Pittsburgh) Sophomore forward Jocelyn Leigh (Loyola)

(Loyola) Sophomore forward Megan Murray (Denver)

(Denver) Sophomore goalkeeper Hailey Wade (Valparaiso)

“We are thrilled to bring in five very impactful individuals to our program through this transfer window,” Allen said in a press release. “We bolstered our attack with the additions of Megan, Jocelyn, and Paige, and strengthened our defensive unit with Hailey and Coco joining us.

“These five players immediately elevate our talent level and with each of them having at least three years of eligibility remaining, the Marquette faithful will enjoy their impact on our program for years to come.”

First-years

Defender Meg Decker: a Racine, Wisconsin native, attended The Prairie School

a Racine, Wisconsin native, attended The Prairie School Midfielder Mary Fligg: Atlanta, Georgia native, attended Marist School

Atlanta, Georgia native, attended Marist School Midfielder Olivia Hernandez: Naperville, Illinois native, attended Matea Valley High School

Naperville, Illinois native, attended Matea Valley High School Forward Ava Kozak: Lockport, Illinois native, attended Lockport Township High School

Lockport, Illinois native, attended Lockport Township High School Forward Piper Lucier: Barrington, Illinois native, attended Barrington High School

Barrington, Illinois native, attended Barrington High School Forward/defender Clare Shea: (Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native, attended Menomonee Falls High School Graduated early and will be joining Marquette in the spring

(Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native, attended Menomonee Falls High School

“With five of the six incoming freshmen being goal scorers, it’s clear what the priority within this class was for our staff,” Allen said. “We believe these six not only elevate our attack on the field, but will also contribute to our unique culture off of it.”

With 12 seniors graduating this past spring, the Golden Eagles’ roster will once again feature a whole lot of new faces.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.