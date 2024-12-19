Marquette’s seven-game win streak comes to an end at Bowling Green, 64-62

Like the saying goes, “all good things must come to an end.”

For Marquette women’s basketball Wednesday evening, that was the case with its seven-game win streak.

On the other hand, for Bowling Green, its home court is where it performs best. While one streak ended, another one continued, as the Falcons took down the Golden Eagles 64-62, extending their home win streak to four.

A slow start

It was nearly three minutes into the game and each team only had two points apiece.

Senior guard Lee Volker drew a foul where she got things started and held the team’s only 5 points for just over 6 minutes of the game. She earned her first career-double-double in the match, scoring 17 points and grabbing ten rebounds.

The Falcons ended the quarter on an 8-0 run in 3:56, while the Golden Eagles remained scoreless. Marquette ended shooting 2-for-16 from the field. Bowling Green shot 25% from the field but still created some pressure for some low shooting opportunities.

Coming out of the first quarter huddle, the Golden Eagles were hot, but no matter how hard they tried to get ahead, it just wasn’t enough to push them over the edge going into the second half, or to finish the game.

The game came down to the last possession as Marquette had the ball, but Bowling Green’s Paige Kohler knocked it away from Forbes, stripping the Golden Eagles of their last opportunity.

Foul Trouble

The Golden Eagles had given the Falcons an opportunity to create some space in the scoring due to their own defensive pressure mistakes.

While Marquette went 6-for-9 from the free throw line, Bowling Green was seen finishing 22-for-30.

Marquette ended with 27 total personal fouls compared to the Falcons’ 14.

Sophomore forward Skylar Forbes and junior guard Olivia Porter were both sat down on the bench in the fourth quarter, due to four personal fouls each, when the Golden Eagles needed all kinds of presence from their teammates in the final minutes of the game.

Junior guard Kennedi Perkins made it a three-point game in the final five minutes of the game, but shortly after hit five personal fouls.

Up Next

The Golden Eagles travel back home to the Al McGuire Center on Saturday, where they will close out non-conference play. Tip off against the Stonehill Skyhawks is scheduled for 12 p.m. CST.

This recap was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU.