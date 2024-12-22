Been a long time coming

Ronald Woan / Wikimedia Commons https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/

From March 17, 2023, in Glenview Arizona to Dec. 7, 2024, in Vancouver, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has changed the course of music history.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the highest grossing tour and second most attended. Entering the music industry at just sixteen, she quickly captivated audiences with her talent, storytelling and charisma. Building a legacy through each album, Taylor Swift has become a cultural icon. The Eras Tour has been more than a musical milestone for swift, it has pushed the boundaries of music.

This tour had a huge impact on our society as a whole by influencing our culture and even affecting our economy.

“The Taylor Swift Effect,” a termed coined in recent years, has been used to describe the substantial economic boost tour locations have received. Merchandise is released and events generate revenue as well as buzz for the concert. Even individuals who aren’t “swifties” can still feel the Taylor Swift Effect

Many celebrities have brought Taylor Swift more publicity. Opening artists such as Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams have built careers from becoming a performer for the Eras Tour.

Taylor stepped into the sports spotlight through her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce in September 2023, increasing NFL female viewing for Kansas City Chiefs games.

Through growing social media trends, such as friendship bracelets, fashionable outfits, her fanbase has found so many ways to show support for the “All Too Well” singer. I still have my bracelets today from the first time I saw Swift in concert last July during her stop in Cincinnati. Each section of the tour celebrated a different era of her career, beautifully woven together with the release of her new album “Midnights.”

I remember the feeling the rush of emotions as each album resonated with different chapters of my life, striking a unique chord and wide range of feelings. From the surprise songs to mesmerizing choreography and extraordinary visuals, the experience was nothing short of unforgettable and truly one of the best moments of my life.

The Eras Tour not only impacted my life but resonated with millions of others across the world. Its reach went far beyond music, touching people on a deeper level while showcasing what it means to be a true artist. Her ability to connect with fans and inspire generations of musicians is unparalleled. For example, Olivia Rodrigo told People magazine that Taylor was a major influence on her growing up and remains an inspiration for aspiring artists.

Not only is she reshaping the music industry, but Swift also redefined what it means to be a cultural icon. The Eras Tour is an unrivaled success, showcasing the evolution of her artistry from the age of sixteen to now. Taylor Swift is more than a musician, but a global phenomenon.

This story was written by Katie Mancini. She can be reached at [email protected]