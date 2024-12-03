Vice’s career night helps extend Marquette’s win streak to five

The Golden Eagles have not lost a game since Nov. 7.

Now, on a five-game win streak, the Golden Eagles (5-2) took down Indiana State (2-5) 83-67 Tuesday night.

Once the tip-off fell into the hands of Marquette, it was junior guard Kennedi Perkins who started it out at the Al McGuire Center.

KP with the first bucket in her first home start! 📺 @FloCollegeHoops pic.twitter.com/LrHVc7zD2m — Marquette WBB (@MarquetteWBB) December 4, 2024

From that jumper on, Marquette made sure to keep its offense hot.

Golden scoring

The first quarter marked a new record for the 2024-25 team, as it came away with 25 points – the most it’s had all year in the first 10 minutes. In doing so, efficient scoring was key. The Golden Eagles ended the frame shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc.

“I think we’re just starting to get into a rhythm, and we’re playing better together,” head coach Cara Consuegra said.

22 was the key number at the end of the day.

22 points of off fast breaks were netted, 22 assists were dished out – tying for the team’s season high – and then there was No. 22, sophomore guard Halle Vice.

Besides the nine total rebounds, Vice led the team in scoring. She earned a career high of 20 points where on average, she scores eight points per game.

Halle ➡️Jaidynn ➡️ Halle for the easy 🪣 and a new career-high! pic.twitter.com/GRgMaB6vg1 — Marquette WBB (@MarquetteWBB) December 4, 2024

“The number one thing with Halle is you’re seeing her play very confidently,” Consuegra said. “She’s not trying to do anything outside of what her skill set is, and I think that’s helping her be able to execute her role at a really high level.”

Breaking the glass

In the second period, the Sycamores were starting to show their offensive cards, taking more shots in the paint, getting second chance points and breaking away from the Marquette defense, but the backboard had blue and gold hands all over it.

“A lot of our offense comes from our defense,” senior guard Lee Volker said. “We just went back to our identity, which is defense and rebounding, and once we got back to doing those things how we’re supposed to we were fine.”

Going into the locker room at the half, the Golden Eagles grabbed 11 offensive rebounds — while Indiana State only secured six — and led in defensive rebounds 14-10.

In the end, Marquette controlled the glass, limiting the Sycamores’ opportunities to convert those defensive stops into efficient fast breaks. The Golden Eagles grabbed 48 boards to Indiana State’s 40.

Up next

The Golden Eagles continue their home stand at the Al McGuire Center as they welcome Illinois State to Milwaukee on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. CST.

This recap was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU.