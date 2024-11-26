Make women’s sports mainstream

The truth is everyone is ready for extensive, nationwide women’s sports coverage. However, there is a lack of space for women’s sports to be exposed to those who don’t normally watch them; expansion can not occur without efforts to reach new markets beyond those that already exist. It’s time that media companies focus more on reach than visibility.

Women’s sports are happening everywhere, and they’re slowly getting the recognition they deserve. More niche content groups dedicated to women’s sports coverage are being created. But this isn’t just about finding a space for the coverage – it’s about big media companies taking the lead in creating it.

Media companies like The Gist and Whoopi Goldberg’s new All Women’s Sports Network are major steps toward getting women’s sports in the national spotlight.

2024 has already been a massive year for women’s sports: seven out of ten people now watch women’s sports, according to a study by Parity. It should also be noted that almost 73 percent of respondents said they watch women’s sports a few times a year or more, just behind the 81 percent who said they watch men’s sports with the same frequency.

Goldberg’s network was born out of a simple idea: major sports media, such as ESPN, weren’t covering many women’s sports beyond U.S. borders. Her platform is designed to inspire women globally, broadcasting matches that might otherwise go unseen.

Similarly, The Gist bridges the gap between men’s and women’s sports coverage, creating a space where fans can enjoy sports as a whole — regardless of the team or game.

Record-breaking attendance and viewership in leagues like the WNBA and NWSL this year have set the stage for a transformative future in the coverage of women’s sports.

The quality of these sports is ready for national attention, the numbers speak for themselves. 19,215 people were in attendance at Audi Field to witness the NWSL quarterfinal playoff match between the Washington Spirit and Bay FC in the beginning of November. Compare this to the last time the Spirit hosted a playoff match in 2021, where only 5,300 attendants were present.

Despite this growth, women’s sports still aren’t getting the exposure they deserve and primetime coverage is still a rarity. Most NWSL matches were restricted to streaming on NWSL+ or through certain streaming platforms. Women’s sports advocates have said it before, when women’s sports are broadcast during hours when people are likely to watch, they will tune in.

Men’s sports dominate the media cycle with games and coverage airing around the clock, often across multiple networks. An example stated by Parity says it best; “Even if you don’t follow the NFL, odds are you can turn on a game and know something about a player or a team that will give you reason to be invested.” The same must be true for women’s sports.

Traditional media is becoming less central as social media and the internet are taking over, with more well-known sports media companies such as ESPN and Overtime taking to social media to post and promote content. While social media platforms have helped amplify women’s sports, they’re not enough on their own.

Legacy media outlets need to create consistent spaces for women’s sports — not just when something newsworthy happens, but as a regular part of the sports conversation.

The demand for this coverage is already here. Cities are placing bids for WNBA expansion teams. Female athletes across every sport are commanding the spotlight. Women’s sports are ready for prime time, it’s time for the media to catch up.

This story was written by Lilly Peacock. She can be reached at [email protected] or @lillypeacockMU on Twitter/X.