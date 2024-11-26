Influencers are invading other industries

(Photo by Erik Drost/Edited by Joey Schamber) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

In an era dominated by digital content, social media influencers from YouTube and TikTok have increasingly been branching out to other industries, leveraging their fame to secure new opportunities. While this transition attracts new audiences and perspectives, it sparks debate about fairness and merit.

This preferential treatment overlooks dedicated individuals who spend years perfecting their craft, ultimately devaluing the expertise it takes to be in specialized industries.

Former YouTubers, Jake and Logan Paul have entered the Professional Fighters League, drawing undeniable attention thanks to their fame.

Their conversion to the athletic world marks the latest in a growing trend of former social media stars converting to professional combat sports. Jake Paul’s victory over legendary Mike Tyson not only solidified his place in the ring but also confirmed that what began as an amateur endeavor has progressed into a highly profitable pursuit, drawing in some of the biggest names in sports.

These creator have mastered the art of audience engagement but often lack skills required for professional careers. Many of these fields require years of dedicated expertise and training, yet online influencers are given opportunities that emphasize the unfair advantages of fame. These choices raise questions of whether popularity can unreasonably outweigh skill and expertise.

When internet personality Charli D’Amelio announced her role in Broadway show “& Juliet,” fans were not surprised to see her in a dance-heavy role. However, many fans notice she falls short in other Broadway talents typically required for a role on the stage, such as vocal abilities, in depth acting and ability to convey emotion to an in person audience.

When an influencer is presented with the opportunity to be television or live entertainment, it is natural to wonder what they did to deserve this spot. Similarly, in the music industry, many feel that content creators are bypassing the hard work it takes to gain recognition, receiving opportunities other professionals in the field do not. It is important to recognize the hard work and dedication it takes to become a successful person, and can often be frustrating when someone is practically handed the same opportunity.

One viral video can completely change a person’s life, granting them possibilities not many other people get. An influencer’s popularity is not necessarily achieved through talent; it is achieved through luck.

While fame can open doors for anyone, it is what you do with it that matters. Whether its entertainment, business or any other industry, influencers must realize that true respect and success come from craftsmanship, dedication and hard work, all qualities that place you at the forefront of any field.

This story was written by Katie Mancini. She can be reached at [email protected]