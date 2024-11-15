The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette men’s soccer signs two class of 2029 recruits

Sofie Hanrahan, Sports ReporterNovember 15, 2024
The Golden Eagles have added a defender and forward to MU class of 2029. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette men’s soccer welcomed two new additions to the class of 2029 Friday afternoon. Head coach David Korn announced signees Drew Mullins from Clearwater, Florida and Bryce Richards from Oak Park, Illinois.

“We are really excited to welcome Bryce and Drew to Marquette this fall,” Korn said in a release from Marquette Athletics. “They are the kind of people we believe will positively impact our culture, team and community.”

Mullins is a two-time letter winner at Calvary Christian High School, and during his senior year was the second highest goalscorer in the state of Florida.

As a defender, Mullins will try and help solidify the back-line after Marquette loses graduate student Jai Hsieh-Bailey who — started in every game last season except one.

Playing soccer in a top conference was a goal for Mullins, and Coach Korn and Marquette made it an easy decision for him. Not to mention the incorporation of faith.

“It’s something I’ve carried with me through everything I do, so when I was considering Marquette, it truly felt like the perfect fit for me.,” Mullins said.

On the opposite end of the pitch as a forward, Richards has earned accolades from Chicagoland Soccer during his time at Oak Park-River Forest High School including being named to the State Team and All-Conference Team.

He trains with the MLS Pro Chicago Fire II, making appearances in the U19 MLS Cup and helping his squad to a fourth place ranking.

“Marquette University men’s soccer has an amazing coaching staff and made me feel that this was the perfect school for me.,” Richards said. “I get to live and play in the beautiful city of Milwaukee. The community and the soccer program influenced my decision as well. The people at Marquette are amazing!”

This article was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reach @[email protected] or on Twitter/X @SofieHanrahanMU.

