Is Wicked on Screen as ‘Wonderful’ as on Broadway?

Universal Pictures

The “Wicked” franchise has been captivating audiences for nearly two decades. From the renowned stage version to the movie adaptation, there are high expectations for any production of “Wicked.”

Jon M. Chu’s motion picture brings a new take and cast to this beloved story. With singer Ariana Grande and actress Cynthia Erivo joining the ensemble, the production has a lot of star power.

The vibrant visuals and expansive landscape they have revealed so far- give Oz a fresh, enchanting feel. These creative choices elevate “Wicked’s” fantasy world, making it feel more timeless than ever, drawing viewers in with its beautifully innovative approach.

Initial news of the movie adaptation caught the audience’s attention in 2016 with a theatrical release set for 2019. A second part of the movie was added and in April 2022, Chu stated that production was pushed back because “it became impossible to wrestle the story of ‘Wicked’ into a single film without doing some real damage to it.” Chu and his team have clearly taken time and dedication into perfecting this film, ensuring it would do justice to the story.

Even with this set up, it is hard to imagine anything comparing to the acclaimed Broadway classic. The beauty of the “Wicked” franchise is that it is a nationwide phenomenon that has transitioned itself in a variety of ways. This dates back to 1939’s “Wizard of Oz” and continues through motion pictures such as 2013’s “The Great and Powerful Oz.”

The movie is already drawing more fans into the community, offering a different interpretation of the story. The key for audiences is to go in with an open mind and look at the cast, plot and overall experience in a positive light.

It may not replace the original Broadway phenomenon, but it has potential to stand beside it. Just as Elphaba defies gravity on the Wicked stage, the film adaptation should break free of stereotypes and limitations while continuing the musical’s legacy and allowing it to soar into the western sky.

