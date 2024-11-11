Bring AWSM to MU

Women have always belonged in sports. Between the rise in women’s sports and women in sports media, the industry is becoming more inclusive and accepting. The Association for Women in Sports Media champions this mission, with a dedication to providing young women the resources and networks necessary to make an impact in the industry. There are currently 17 chapters located on college campuses across the US, and Marquette provides a sound foundation to be the home of a new one.

Coverage of women’s sports has been consistently on the rise, as women’s sports itself has been gaining traction. New research came out in 2023 that stated women’s sports coverage had practically tripled since 2019, when only about 5% of women’s sports were being covered. Through 2019, coverage averages stayed close to this figure, however, in 2022 it jumped to 15% and has since been predicted to reach 20% in 2025.

The rise in attention and coverage can be attributed to the likes of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, two athletes who took the media by storm this year. Their faces became regular on ESPN and were found in programming alongside men’s sports, the first clue that this type of coverage is in high demand.

Women in the sports industry are constantly facing discrimination, both on the court and off. Rebecca Adams, a sports broadcaster for BBC, was asked if she was an assistant when arriving on set as a broadcaster. She was also told that, “the channel [won’t] care if you don’t know what you’re talking about, as long as you look glamorous.”

This is why increased representation is important: women’s voices matter.

The Association for Women in Sports Media is a non profit organization that functions as a support network and advocacy group for women who work in the industry. Its membership is composed of more than 1,000 women and men; professionals in sports media and students from around the country are welcome to join. Working to increase diversity in the sports media industry, AWSM has implemented networking and mentoring initiatives that have placed more than 200 female college students in paid internships since 1990.

AWSM currently has chapters on 17 campuses across the country, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison. As of right now, no Big East schools have their own chapter; however, now is a better time than ever to start the process of implementing one. Marquette men’s basketball is making waves in the conference right now, presenting several opportunities to build and maintain the existence of a chapter on Marquette’s campus.

Providing women who are pursuing sports media with specific resources to make sure they’re receiving the guidance and opportunities needed to succeed is exactly what Marquette and its College of Communication uplifts. Women have always existed in the sports industry. Now, it’s about making their presence known and voices heard.

This is the mission of AWSM, one that greatly aligns with that of the Diederich College of Communication and one that Marquette would be able to sustain without doubt. With the addition of a sports communication minor, a program led by Lillian Feder, Marquette’s sports and journalism programs would be the perfect place to add in an AWSM chapter.

Applications for new chapters are currently closed for this cycle, however, will presumably reopen at the start of the new year. To apply, colleges must first garner interest and membership from current students and faculty. The more interest, the more sustainable the chapter and thus the likelihood of being accepted is higher. A full–time faculty member is also required as an adviser.

Paid membership is required of all chapter members, but students can also become members without having a chapter on their campus. Memberships for students are $25 and last for a calendar year.

Having a program like this housed on campus would provide so many new opportunities to students who feel stuck, lost or like they have no idea what they’re doing. For those who know exactly what they want, the program contributes resources and networks for guidance along their journey. Involvement and excitement regarding the existence of a chapter on campus can absolutely be generated, and this is the beginning.

This story was written by Lilly Peacock. She can be reached at [email protected] or @lillypeacockMU on Twitter/X.