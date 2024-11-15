Adoption is saving lives

November is National Adoption Month, and it is time to celebrate more than five million Americans who have found their families through adoption.

I am one of those individuals, as I was adopted from China at three years old. For me, adoption completely changed the trajectory of my life, which is something that I’m extremely grateful for. I would not be where I am today if it were not for my adoptive parents traveling over 7,000 miles to bring me home to Wisconsin.

With over 355,000 children in foster care as of 2023, it is crucial to have families who will provide them with loving homes. Unfortunately, over 20,000 children live their adolescent years without finding a forever home, which results in them aging out of the system.

Those who age out of the system typically do so between the ages of 18-21, and they face adulthood alone. Many struggle to graduate from high school and find employment and about 25% will experience some degree of homelessness.

With these statistics in mind, it is important to understand the power that adoption holds. It has the ability to change children’s futures while also saving them.

Over 90% of adoptees hold positive feelings towards their adoption. Through their adoptive family, they receive stability, support, a loving environment and an education.

Adoption allows children to live a better life that presents them with a multitude of opportunities, which is something that I can attest to. I have been able to meet new people, receive an education, attend college, travel around the country and grow as a person throughout it all.

However, the adoption process did not impact just me. It also heavily influenced the family that I was joining. I became an integral part of their lives as they did mine.

Adoption is an amazing alternative for families and individuals who are struggling with pregnancy or other infertility issues. Many people dream of parenthood, and adoption can fulfill that dream.

Whether it’s domestic or international, the process of adoption brings joy to families and the opportunity to form a life-long connection.

However, while it can be extremely rewarding, there are possible issues to be wary of.

Many adoptees have issues with finding self-identity, which can stem from emotional challenges and attachment issues. It can be difficult for them to feel a sense of belonging within their family due to possible language barriers or differences in appearance.

It also ties to the possible issue of adoptive families facing a lack of connection with their adopted child and vice versa. Parents, siblings and adoptees may crave biological connections within their families, which can be difficult to overcome with adoption cases.

Besides the mental challenges, the financial component of adoption should also be considered. To plainly state it, it is expensive. Between all the application fees and possible travel expenses, the cost to adopt can vary from $20,000 – $50,000.

Additionally, certain groups’ rights to adopt is in jeopardy. While same-sex couples are currently able to adopt in all 50 states, Project 2025 is aiming to prioritize traditional families that consist of a married mother and father. It intends to eliminate federal policies that advocate LGBTQ+ equality such as their right to adopt.

It is critical to take these factors into account because adoption can be extremely enriching. It is necessary that families are able to provide the stable, loving environment that these children need. While these potential challenges cannot be entirely avoided, they can be lessened when individuals are prepared and aware of them.

Prospective adoptive parents should consider all circumstances and outcomes before committing to adoption. It is a major decision that requires research, planning and the desire to connect with another human being.

Even with its inevitable struggles, adoption is a worthwhile investment that changes lives.

