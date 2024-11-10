The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Physician Assistant program working to gain accreditation next fall

“We’ve received really positive feedback from both our consultant and from the accrediting agency.”
Byline photo of Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Guest contributorNovember 10, 2024
Categories:
The Physician Assistant program will be reviewed again next fall. Marquette Wire stock photo.

The Accreditation Review Commission placed the Marquette University Physician Assistant program under accreditation probation Sept. 2023. The program will be reviewed again in the fall of 2025.

The class of 2024-25 still graduated from an accredited institution, but the graduating class of 2026-2027 won’t graduate from an accredited institution unless they pass the review next fall.

If the program isn’t accredited next fall, then these students won’t be able to sit for the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination.

They were put under probation for two reasons. One, because they didn’t have enough clinical rotations in women’s health, pediatrics and behavioral health fields. Second, the commission wanted a more in-depth analysis of their curriculum, outcomes and administrative process.

A few weeks ago, the program received feedback from the ARC for the first set of reports they compiled to show their progress since last fall.

“They accepted our report,” Mary Jo Wiemiller, chair of the PA program, said. “So, what that means is all of the things we’ve put in place and changes so far are viewed favorably by the accrediting agency.”

What have they done to improve in these areas:

Wiemiller said they’ve put 100% of their students in a women’s health rotation and increased their clinical sites by 30%. They’ve also been working with a consulting firm to create their reports and prepare for their assessment.

Additionally, the program is sending a group of students to North Carolina this year to work with underserved populations as a new site for rotations.

To address the issue of a lack of analysis, they hired a director of assessment this June that works in the Marquette PA department.

“She has been fantastic,” Wiemiller said. “She’s really helping us with all of our data assessment and being able to do that deeper dive into our learning outcomes and show how our students are meeting their learning outcomes on these various rotations.”

Wiemiller said there hasn’t been a dip in application numbers since last fall when they weren’t accredited.

“We fully intend to come off of our probation,” Wiemiller said. “We’re about halfway through right now, and we’ve received really positive feedback from both our consultant and from the accrediting agency.”

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Accreditation
Photo by Matt Gozun/ benjaminmatthew.gozun@mu.edu
University leaders reflect on campus challenges as accreditation site visit concludes
MU inspected for accreditation
MU inspected for accreditation
MUSG briefed on Marquette Accreditation Reaffirmation
MUSG briefed on Marquette Accreditation Reaffirmation
MU seeking accreditation renewal for 2014
Also tagged with Behavior Health Unit
In fall of last year, MUPD was in the process of hiring a mental health professional.
MUPD behind on new behavioral health unit
Also tagged with Marquette University Physician Assistant program
The program has been put under probation until next fall when it will be reviewed again. Marquette Wire stock photo
Physicians Assistant program under Accreditation Probation
About the Contributor
Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Guest contributor
Sophia is a sophomore from Arlington Heights, IL studying journalism. In 2023-24, she will serve as the Executive News Editor after spending last year as a news reporter. In her free time, Sophia enjoys reading, working out and going to new places with her friends. This year Sophia is looking forward to collaborating with others and learning more about what happens on campus.