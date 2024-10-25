Lil Uzi Vert playing a free Rock the Vote concert Saturday

Photo by via “Milwaukeeland” Press Release Lil Uzi Vert will perform a rare show Saturday in Milwaukee.

Lil Uzi Vert will make their way back to Milwaukee on Saturday for a rare performance to headline “Milwaukeeland.”

“Milwaukeeland” is a block party presented by the nonprofit Rock the Vote organization to encourage early voting in the election. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside Milwaukee Area Technical College’s downtown campus, with Lil Uzi Vert scheduled to perform at 1 p.m.

Those who attend the event can cast their vote before or during the festival at MATC — which is an early voting site.

Advanced registration for the event, and the Lil Uzi Vert concert, is required; however, the event is still free. According to the “Milwaukeeland” website, you will be notified via email if you have been selected to receive a ticket. Register here.

You must need an ID, or personal identification card, in order to get into “Milwaukeeland.” For more information on eligible identification, click here.

Other events scheduled for “Milwaukeeland” include: mini golf, carnival games, food trucks, a half pipe and more, according to their website.

For a chance to secure VIP tickets, arrive by 10 a.m.

