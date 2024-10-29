The price you pay for fame

Liam Payne, former teen pop star, recently passed on October 16, leaving fans heartbroken. CNN reports that Payne “had died earlier in the day after falling from the third floor of the hotel, according to a statement from Buenos Aires police.”

Staff at the hotel had requested police assistance shortly before Payne’s death Wednesday. According to a 911 audio obtained by CNN’s Argentine affiliate Todo Noticias claiming that, “We have a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol,” the hotel manager said on the call. “He breaks things up. He is tearing the whole room apart.”

Liam is one of many pop stars who has fallen down the path of addiction, serving as a reminder of the dark reality behind stardom. It leaves us all to wonder what will one do for fame.

ABC News revealed that “pink cocaine” was found in Payne’s system, “a recreational drug that typically is a mix of several drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and others – as well as cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack.” This drug cocktail is highly dangerous, presented in a pink powder or pill form, leading to loss of consciousness, breathing and potentially death.

Liam was very public with his mental and physical health, and his struggles with substance abuse. Payne spoke to Men’s Health Australia in 2019, saying “that he often turned to drinking to combat his loneliness and anxiety.” Liam shared on his YouTube channel in July 2023 that he had been to rehab to end his addiction. Unfortunately, drugs and alcohol lead to him making poor decisions in his relationships as well as his own personal well-being.

Liam Payne, molded by the events around him, became a victim of teenage fame. Former sensations such as Lindsey Lohan, Miley Cyrus and Amanda Bynes have all shared their addiction stories due to the pressures of being a teen celebrity.

It is important to understand the pressures and emotional struggles that many celebrities experience behind the scenes. He opens up to BBC about using excessive drinking to cope “with all sorts of emotions that [he] hadn’t dealt with in a long time because [he] was always covering them up – heartbreak, nerves, all sorts of things.” It shows that the exposure you receive within your adolescent years shapes the way you become as you grow up.

As Liam Payne formed a substance addiction while on tour, it turned into a downward spiral throughout his twenties. While his musical legacy lives on, his story emphasizes the pressures faced by young celebrities. The dangers of alcohol and drugs are present around the world but heightened within the hands of teen sensations.

While fans grieve, it is important to take into consideration mental health awareness and support systems within the entertainment industry for those grappling with addiction. Payne’s addiction was no secret, serving as a sobering narrative for those struggling.

This story was written by Katie Mancini. She can be reached at [email protected]