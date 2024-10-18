Lynx for the win

Photo courtesy of John Mac. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/

The Minnesota Lynx had almost secured a victory in the first game of the WNBA finals last Thursday after Courtney Williams hit a last-minute lobbed three that converted to a four-point play. The New York Liberty were able to draw a foul that gave forward Breanna Stewart two free throws just seconds before the final buzzer. The stakes were high — making one would tie the game, making two would secure the win for New York.

Stewart missed her second free throw, sending the game into overtime, where the Lynx clinched the win. On Sunday, the Liberty made their comeback and tied the series 1-1. At the end of Wednesday’s game, a miraculous logo-three from Sabrina Ionescu gave the win to the Liberty with a final score of 80-77. Despite the current lead, the Lynx still have a high chance at being the 2024 WNBA champions.

The first three games of the series have mirrored cat and mouse, with both teams consistently matching the others’ scoring. Games one and three, taking place on the 10th and 16th, both had incredibly climactic endings; the Lynx led the series after game one and the Liberty currently lead 2-1, with tonights’s game and a potential fifth left for the Lynx to secure the title.

The Lynx went 2-1 against the Liberty in the regular season and defeated them in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship, meaning the odds of them securing the trophy are decently high. The Liberty only have to secure one more win to become champions, if the Lynx clinch the win tonight and the series goes to game five it truly could go any way.

Minnesota’s roster is stacked with skilled players, Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride being stat leaders in both games and 2024 All-WNBA First Team member Napheesa Collier absolutely dominating on defense.

Four members of the Big East have made it to this year’s finals as well — Collier, Dorka Juhasz and Natisha Hiedeman representing the Lynx, and Breanna Stewart on the Liberty. From Marquette University, Hiedeman was the unanimous Big East Player of the Year in 2019 and has since found her place on the Lynx after being traded early this year.

This year’s finals have shot off with a lot of energy from both teams and their fans, the Target Center seeing a franchise record for number of fans in attendance. 19,521 people made it to Minneapolis to watch game three, fueling the energy and attention towards the Lynx and their fight to the championship.

Game four of the finals series takes place tonight in Minnesota at the Target Center, where the results of the series may be determined. If a fifth game is needed, which is a highly likely outcome, New York will host once again at the Barclays Center. In the end, as said by Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, “the winner is women’s basketball.”

This story was written by Lilly Peacock. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @lillypeacockMU.