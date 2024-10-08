Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates community

The Marquette Mile was graced with a myriad of colors as students marched with flags that recognized each Latin American country. Photo courtesy of Jacki Black.

On Sep. 13, the Marquette Mile was graced with a myriad of colors as students marched with flags to officially open a month-long stretch of cultural celebration. The parade of designs recognized each Latin American country to acknowledge those with connections to every nation.

As opened by the march, Marquette University is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month from Sep. 15 through Oct. 15 with a variety of events to commemorate culture and community.

The collection of festivities in collaboration with the Center of Engagement and Inclusion strives to foster identity, connections and cultural pride, some students say.

The celebration began with the Orgullo Hispano (Hispanic Pride) March. The march spanned across the Marquette Mile, looping from 11th Street to 16th Street while displaying flags of Latin American countries.

The flags played a role in representation during the march, as the inclusion of each Latin American country aimed to make students feel seen and celebrated.

“Even if there’s maybe only one student on campus that’s from a certain country like them, seeing that flag being walked across the campus might mean something to them,“ Laura Hernandez, Business Operations Coordinator of the College of Nursing and co-chair of the Latinx Employee Resource Group, said.

“It might be something super simple as taking some flags and walking across campus. But just the fact that there’s employees and groups on campus that are willing to put this together, it really means a lot.”

While the flags were intended to convey meaning by celebrating individual backgrounds, there was also significance found in the collection of different heritages.

“We had students from Colombia, from Peru, we had Costa Rican students, Salvadorians and a bunch of others. And I just think coming together and showing this pride in our backgrounds, it just feels so good,” Hernandez said.

The day following the Orgullo Hispano March, Fiesta de Noche took place, which was hosted by Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity Inc. The cultural celebration, which is a long-standing tradition on campus, included food, entertainment, dancers and a live DJ.

“When I see all the different events…it really speaks to that value of community that brings Latinos together. We’re creating a vibrant community for all those who identify as Latinx, as Hispanic,” Marilyn Jones, director of the Lemonis Center for Student Success, said.

Also included in the festivities was Latinas in Higher Education, a discussion that created dialogue and fellowship surrounding the experiences of Latinas. Students were also able to delight in food from Anytime Arepa at the event.

Convivio familiar in Español was Marquette’s Spanish-centered programming for Family Weekend at the end of September, which offered the opportunity for Spanish-speaking families to connect over games, art and food.

Sponsored by Sodexo on Oct. 3 was a tamale-making experience, allowing students to engage with one another while creating a staple dish in Mexican culture.

The events, spread across the duration of Hispanic Heritage Month, created opportunities for all students to connect with other cultures.

“This is a really good way to raise the visibility of a group of people who may not always have the spotlight, and it’s also a way for people to learn about each other’s cultures,” Jacki Black, director for Hispanic Initiatives and Diversity & Inclusion Educational Programming, said.

Closing the event schedule for Hispanic Heritage Month is the Latinx Alumni Panel on Oct 9. The panel will connect students with Latinx alumni that will share how their experiences at Marquette have allowed them to be catalysts of change in their communities.

“It’s about highlighting the complexity of experiences that make up the Latinx/Hispanic community,” Jones said.

Those on the panel will have the opportunity to share stories ranging from college life to professional service and leadership experiences, both in successes and challenges. The collection of ideas is expected to show students how the alumni have “set the world on fire,” according to the event flier.

“Hispanic Heritage Month, or Latinx Heritage Month, gives us Latinos an opportunity to think about who we are as part of this country. It helps us think about our identity. It helps us think about questions about justice and equity and how we serve others and how we come together, but also how we divide ourselves,” Jones said.

Beyond the panel’s goal of enlightening students, it also serves as a chance to establish connections and gain resources.

In their totality, the events spanning from mid-September to mid-October offer an opportunity for all members of the Marquette family to engage with one another in learning about culture and community.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is really important to highlight, to celebrate, to elevate, to uplift communities,” Black said. “It’s just a way to fully recognize the contributions of a particular group of people to the fabric of our country and to our culture.”

