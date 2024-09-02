Men’s soccer suffers first loss of season at Wisconsin 2-1

Both No. 22 Wisconsin and Marquette men’s soccer entered the match 3-0.

However, that meant only one squad could leave undefeated.

Thanks to a late goal, the Badgers (4-0) were able to best the Golden Eagles (3-1) in the latest chapter of their in-state rivalry Monday evening at McClimon Soccer Complex.

Waiting to attack

In a rivalry game of this magnitude, a wide range of emotions and big moments are to be expected. The first half of the match was anything but, as it ended up being a game of patience.

Both teams took time building their attack, waiting for the opportunity to strike. Marquette kept possession, while Wisconsin pressed high on Marquette’s back line.

In the 9th minute, junior midfielder Mitchell Dryden would send a ball high over the crossbar, sparking Marquette’s offense.

The Golden Eagles would have three other shots on goal the first half, with their best chance coming from sophomore forward Antonio Costabile in the 29th minute, who fired a shot that inched barely too high over the right post.

The Badgers also took four shots in the first half, but first-year goalkeeper Marten Brink was there to eliminate any chances of a goal.

Down to the wire

A goal was needed if Marquette wanted to keep its undefeated campaign alive.

In the 66th minute, its prayers were answered in the form of a penalty. Up steps sophomore midfielder Mitar Mitrovic. He nailed his shot to the right, sending the goalkeeper the opposite direction and giving Marquette the lead.

However, Wisconsin would find the equalizer off a rebound only five minutes later thanks to first year midfielder Matthew Zachemski.

Tensions would rise shortly after the Badger’s equalizer, with both senior forward Kareem Abdul Pare and Wisconsin head coach Neil Jones received yellow cards.

As the last ten minutes dwindled down, the match seemed like it was headed for a draw.

But in the 86th minute, senior forward Kevin Andrews slipped the ball past Brink and into the back of the net, sending Marquette back home with its first loss of the season.

86′ | THERE IT IS. A two goal rally to take the lead in the dying embers. Dean Boltz continues to impress with another three point performance and credit Glorioso with the glorious header forward. pic.twitter.com/aek7ATDv1P — Wisconsin Men’s Soccer (@BadgerMSoccer) September 3, 2024

Up Next

Men’s soccer returns home to face Purdue Fort Wayne Thursday at Valley Fields. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CST.

This story was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @SofieHanrahanMU.