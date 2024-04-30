PARISI: One call away

Gallery • 12 Photos Photo by Brooke Curry

It was an opportunity that almost never happened, but I am so glad that it did.

I was sitting in my kitchen in January of 2020, when my sister texts me from Milwaukee saying there is a girl who also goes to Marquette that works for their student media organization. She had my dream job and I wanted to know more.

I drafted up a text and the next thing I know, I was talking to her for over 45 minutes on the phone about the Marquette Wire and what it had to offer. I was so intrigued, but at this point I still was against the idea of attending Marquette. My sister went there, and I wanted to create my own path and my own legacy.

But I decided to commit anyways because Marquette had the best opportunities for me. I could start with student media from day one and work with some of the best student journalists. That girl reached back out to me in May telling me that I missed the deadline to apply for the sports reporter position, but she was pulling strings to let me submit a late application. I got an interview and the rest is history.

I started my role as a sports reporter in the summer and wrote my first article about the Golden Eagle finally getting his name. It was a pretty bad article, but I didn’t care. I finally had my first byline.

I got to campus and started on the women’s basketball and soccer beat. In September that same girl and the Executive Sports Producer, Shane Hogan, told me to come on Golden Eagle Sports Report, the weekly sports show. I was so nervous, but I wanted to be in tv, that was my dream.

I came on C Block, the ESPN-like panel, and I was hooked. I held my own against all the guys and Shane told me after the show that he loved my energy and my firepower. A week later, he calls me up and tells me there is an opening for an Assistant Sports Producer role and he told me to apply. Little did I know, he only called me about it because in his head, the job was mine.

I sat with the other assistants in the newsroom late on a Monday night as they were showing me the ropes. Andrew Amouzou probably hated me because it took me so long to catch on. But from there, I found my people and I found my calling.

I spent two years as an Assistant Sports Producer before Tyler Peters convinced me to apply for the Executive Sports Producer role. I was scared, but it felt like the right job. I had so much fun in television and the last two years were loads of fun. I got to produce a TV show, be on air and be a radio broadcaster for tons of Marquette games. It was an obvious choice to apply for Exec.

I got the offer email and I was ecstatic. I was going to be in charge of the sports show and could make it my own. This was the first time in my Marquette tenure that a woman was the Executive Sports Producer. I was scared that I was going to mess up or that people would not believe I could do the job because I was a woman.

But I had a great team behind me, and we took the show to new heights. We added new segments and got a bunch of athletes to come on for live interviews. The first year was a learning curve, but I had so much fun getting to do what I loved.

I applied for the General Manager position, but as I was on my way to cover the 2023 Men’s Big East Tournament, I realized that I wanted to stay in sports and run it back another year. I pulled my application for GM and came back to sports for my senior year.

My entire team, Adrian, Lunden and Gabe, all came back as well, so I knew we were destined for greatness. We found out in the fall that we were nominated for a National Student Production Award (regional college Emmy), and I was speechless. My team did amazing work and to see our show get that kind of recognition was unreal.

I went to Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards in November, and it was a night to remember. Our category was up and the unthinkable happened. Our name was called. We beat out Northwestern for the award and I was speechless. WE WON! Our hard work paid off and I was so happy for my team because we deserved this so much. I don’t like to say I do it for the awards, but this one felt special.

Although this year took me for a loop and it was a learning curve, I still was able to do what I love with some pretty great people. We still pumped out some great content and I was proud to lead a team of amazing journalists.

As I sit here ready to graduate, I look back at all the wonderful things I have been able to accomplish.

Everyone asks me what my favorite memory was at the Wire and it’s hard. I have worked with some great people like Shane Hogan, Andrew Amouzou, Tyler Peters, Gabriel Sisarica, Lunden Davis, Adrian Fraga and a whole lot more, but the game moments are what I am going to hold dear to my heart.

So, if I had to answer that question, it’s an easy one. Calling the Women’s Basketball game against UConn in 2023. I was sitting court side, on play-by-play, witnessing a piece of history. Marquette’s first ever win over UConn in program history. The Al was packed, and the atmosphere was unmatchable. I will never forget that day, and I’m sure the players won’t either.

From interviewing Marquette legends like Jordan King and Chloe Marotta to sitting court side at Madison Square Garden and calling the Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Championship win, I am forever in awe at what the Wire has given me.

So, to the Marquette Wire and all the people I have met along the way, thank you. Thank you for letting me live out my dream. Thank you for letting me discover who I am. And thank you for giving me some of my best friends. I owe so much to this place and I hope I have left it in a better place. I am so excited to see what the future holds for this organization, and what the next generation of journalists will do.

Thank you for letting a crazy, energetic girl come into this place and leave a confident journalist. I would not be where I am without this place.

Although the future is uncertain, I know I have the tools to carry me to the promise land.

To my family and friends, thank you for your unconditional support.

Oh, and thank you to that weird girl that took my call in 2020. Aimee Galaszewski, I am forever indebted to you.

This story was written by Kristin Parisi. She can be reached at [email protected].