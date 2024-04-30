NELSON: Full Circle

When choosing what college to go to, I had zero plans to attend Marquette. For one, I was ridiculously indecisive all throughout the process of picking a school. I still have a file in my notes folder on my phone, titled “Colleges!!!!” with a list of about 20 different schools I applied to, last edited on May 6, 2020. This was shortly before I graduated high school and ultimately decided with COVID-19, living at home and attending the university in my hometown was the best choice for my first year. Looking back, as cheesy as it might sound, I really don’t feel like the same person as my 18-year-old self.

As the summer after my first year approached, I knew that I wanted a fresh start. I had plans to attend Colorado State University, but something kept holding me back. Maybe it was my aunt Eileen, who is a proud Marquette alum, and her many dropped hints regarding how exciting Marquette is. Maybe it was the idea that Colorado held a lot of things I was ready to move on from. Maybe it was the idea that a move could put me closer to my extended family, a group of people who I hadn’t ever lived close to but had always welcomed me with open arms. Towards the middle of summer in 2021, Marquette sent me one last pamphlet, and I took the leap.

My first year at Marquette was spent in Carpenter Tower, fans strategically placed around my bed to mimic A/C and homesickness hitting me like a train. I was miserable, taking upper-level science classes I had no business signing up for. It wasn’t until the end of sophomore year that I broke down and decided to do something that I enjoyed. That’s when I changed my major to journalism.

My junior year began, and for the first time since starting college, I was enjoying my classes. I applied to join the Marquette Wire as a copy editor. The copy chief at the time was Emily Reinhardt, and I remember being so nervous to do an interview with her. Now, I look back at that and can’t help but laugh, as in the two years since she has become a main character in my absolute favorite memories of Marquette.

I spent the following summer in D.C., falling in love with the world and life and friendships. I entered my senior year with a purpose, and the fall semester was a whirlwind of law school applications, nights spent curled up on the couch with friends and early mornings watching the sunrise paint my living room walls pink. This year is when I fell in love with the little moments at Marquette. The way the flowers seem to bloom overnight, the way the courtyard looks after it snows and there aren’t any footprints yet, the way Johnston Hall has become one of my favorite places to be.

The Wire is where I really found the “college experience.” Late nights spent watching episodes of “Maury” in between reads, endless giggles and inside jokes and Jimmy John’s orders. Now, as I continue to the next chapter, it still hasn’t really hit me that it’s almost over. I am forever grateful for everyone who has helped me get to where I am, and everyone who continues to support me every hour of every day. I decided to return to Colorado for law school, this time with a healed heart and excitement instead of regret. It feels almost like a full circle moment, as this time I’m returning home with a special spot for Marquette in my heart.

