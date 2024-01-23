Schroeder for first-year students

Photo by Marquette Wire Stock Photo Schroeder Hall is currently home to roughly 600 students.

The residence halls are the lifeblood of campus, harboring student life and building communities and friendships for years to come.

Abbottsford Hall is currently home to the class of 2027, crammed into three-person dorms in the heart of campus. However, I believe Abbottsford should be revamped and become a sophomore only dorm while Schroeder Hall should instead be the first–year only dorm.

For many, this is the first time they are living away from home, and they’ve been tasked with the responsibility of what is essentially an apartment. Abbottsford puts these 17 to 19-year-olds in charge of their own bathroom, reasonably sized living space and a kitchenette.

When I was that age, I barely knew how to take care of myself, much less a stripped-down apartment. A dorm room like those in Schroeder Hall is much more reasonable because of its similarity to a childhood bedroom. The rooms in Schroeder are like a stereotypical dorm room: four walls with two lofted beds, two desks and some storage space. They are much easier to manage than Abbottsford’s layout.

Currently, Schroeder is home to 600 sophomores while Abbottsford houses 255 first-years. While Abbottsford can only host half the capacity, there would more room in dorms like Cobeen Hall and The Commons since first-year students will be condensed into Schroeder Hall.

By making Schroeder a first-year only dorm, we will still maintain that location in the heart of campus while also providing those students with an easier to manage space and giving key access to Schroeder dining hall.

While Schroeder and Abbottsford are across the street from each other, there are times when eating there is not an option. During breaks like midterm and Easter, Schroeder is usually one of the first dining halls to close its doors. Abbottsford’s lack of dining hall can make it hard for students to stay healthy and eat regularly.

Meanwhile, sophomores will get the chance to prepare for apartment life by living in Abbotsford Hall. Not yet required to pay electricity bills and cook every meal for themselves, but still learning how to manage a living space that’s more like an apartment. While there’s no oven in the dorm, having a formal space for food and dishes prepares students for the future.

Additionally, the community aspect of Schroeder Hall will be more suited to helping first-year students build relationships. Abbottsford lacks formal common rooms whereas Schroeder has gathering spaces that would be great for floor meetings and community nights.

Creating a sense of community is key for incoming students. Without a feeling of belonging, students can become alienated which might make them switch residence halls or even transfer schools.

The trio formatting of Abbottsford can also contribute to students’ isolation. Dorms can become a two vs. one scenario, leaving one lonely roommate to fend for themselves and feel unwelcome in a place where they should be free to be themselves.

In Schroeder Hall, all the rooms are doubles, allowing students to create at least one strong connection without fear of being estranged from their dorm.

Sophomores will have time to build strong friendships that will lend themselves to the responsibility of an Abbottsford dorm room. The maturity of sophomores helps when dealing with confrontation such as conversations about household chores and rules.

First-year students haven’t had the time to build the relationships and trust needed to survive in a multi-person home for a whole school year. It’s also likely that they don’t have the confrontational skills needed to take up serious conversations with their roommates. That first year of college can be used to strengthen those abilities.

This story was written by Izzy Fonfara Drewel. She can be reached at [email protected].