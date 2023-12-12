REINHARDT: Time to move on

Photo by Emily Reinhardt Chief Reinhardt and her beloved copy desk during a bonding activity last year.

While most people in my life know me as Emily, some get to know me as “Chief.” For the past year and a half, I have been used to being called this name. Rather than viewing it as a position title, I now see it as a kind of term of endearment, one that is a reminder of the hard work I have put in since my first day of my first year at Marquette as a copy editor, and now as copy chief.

So much has happened since I started at the Wire, yet I still can remember so clearly my phone interview for copy editor with our previous copy chief, being sort of terrified and overwhelmed by all the terms being thrown at me: Late Night, All-Staff and even AP Style were completely new to me, and I had no idea what I was getting myself into.

But I accepted the position anyway. This was a part of 18-year-old me’s campaign to try to be more adventurous and to get out of my comfort zone. This is hilarious now: Who would think copy editing would be adventurous? But to me, the idea of student media was both intimidating and exciting, so I figured my high school love of peer editing and proofreading might be a good match for the position of copy editor. Despite this, I was fully aware of the fact that I had no idea what the job really entailed.

Honestly, my first semester did not go great. There were errors in the published stories I edited, and I really wasn’t taking the time necessary to do my job. Realizing this at the end of the semester, I was tempted to quit, but for some reason, I did not. I realized that this was an opportunity for growth and maturity.

So, the next semester I tried my best to make up for my past mistakes. I tried to get ahead of my fellow copy editors, editing every story I could, as well as studying the AP Stylebook as if it was the Bible. I wanted to prove to myself that I could take this seriously.

The rest is history. I found a real home at the copy desk, connecting with every single editor who sat with me at the back desks, and I made the experience my own. As chief, I enjoyed bringing my editors together in an effort to get to know each other and create a more cohesive and connected desk.

This is something I am extremely proud of, as I feel like it can be easy to feel alienated as a copy editor. I was able to take something that I was admittedly not all that committed to and turn it into something that I truly loved. It was not only about AP Style, but it was also about connecting with others.

To my copy editors both past and current, I appreciate you all so much. Your job goes extremely under-appreciated, yet you all have shown up weekly and get the job done no matter what.

To Bri, thank you for sticking with copy since you started. Your commitment to AP Style never disappoints me, and I can’t wait to see how far you go in life!

To my parents, thank you for supporting me throughout my school career and all that it has entailed. My love for you both is endless.

To Jack, without the Wire I would not have met you, and the thought of that is terrifying. You’re the best!

Despite three and a half intense years of Late Nights, All-Staffs and AP Stylebook lookups, it is time to move on. My time with student media and journalism is over, and it would be a lie to say I won’t miss it. Though I’m moving on, I’m not necessarily moving out. I hope that the copy desk continues to be the necessary backbone that it is for the Wire and that the desk continues to grow and thrive and learn — as I did — by way of AP Style.

This article was written by Emily Reinhardt. She can be reached at [email protected].