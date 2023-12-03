BASELINE: Starters shine in No. 23 Golden Eagles’ win over Penn

After coming off a 29 point win versus Memphis Wednesday, No. 23 Marquette women’s basketball was looking to add onto its best start in program history. Which the Golden Eagles did, beating the Penn Quakers 87-52 Sunday afternoon at the Al McGuire Center.

Here’s what you need to know about the Golden Eagles win:

Sophomore guard Bridget Utberg scored her first three pointer of the season and recorded her season high eight points.

Senior forward Frannie Hottinger led Marquette with 20 points, her Marquette career-high.

Mataya Gale scored led Penn with 23 points and went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.

Starters shine

Following a slow trend after Wednesday night’s game, Marquette faced back-to-back scoring once again, yet it was Kenzie Hare, Hottinger and Jordan King who brought the energy to the court that allowed Marquette to have its 35 point lead at the end of the game.

After shooting 5-for-6 from beyond the arc, it was clear that the Golden Eagles were not afraid to pass to sophomore Kenzie Hare. She came out of the first quarter shooting 3-for-3 on threes and scored 10 points to be Marquette’s leading scorer for the frame. She ended the game scoring 19 total and shot 5-for-8 from the field.

King was essential when it came to free throws. She shot 3-for-3 from behind the line, and scored 17 points.

Not only did Hottinger break her 16-point Marquette-record in points scored, but she also went 9-for-14 on field goals and had 26.09% of Marquette’s offensive possessions.

All of the Golden Eagles’ starters combined for 66 of Marquette’s 87 total points.

