BASELINE: Dominant second quarter helps keep No. 23 Golden Eagles undefeated

Halle Vice (right) and Claire Kaifes (left) both started the year injured. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

After winning the Fort-Myers Tip-Off, No. 23 Marquette’s women’s basketball stayed hot to defeat Memphis 88-59 Wednesday night at the Al McGuire Center.

Here’s what you need to know about the Golden Eagles’ win:

Marquette stayed consistent with their scoring, after scoring 20 points in the first quarter, 23 in the second, 22 in the third, and 23 in the fourth.

First-year guard Halle Vice started the year injured, but made her debut with the Golden Eagles in the win. She finished with two points, one rebound and one assist in six minutes played.

Senior guard Rose Nkumu scored a career-high 17 points, shooting 6-for-7 from the field, while earning four assists and three rebounds.

Memphis fifth year guard Kai Carter the Panthers in scoring with 18 points.

Marquette held its biggest lead in the fourth quarter at 3:36 with 32 points.

Picking up after a slow start

In the first quarter, Marquette faced back-to-back scoring and possessions with Memphis, and the Golden Eagles finished the first 10 minutes of play down 21-20.

Marquette then responded, piecing together a 10-0 run thanks to consecutive 3-pointers from guards Jordan King and Kenzie Hare.

The run put the Golden Eagles up by 14 points, which they later expanded on in the frame, closing it on a 6-0 run to secure a 16-point lead heading into halftime.

After the second quarter, Marquette’s lead didn’t drop below double-digits and the Golden Eagles went on to win 88-59.

This article was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU.