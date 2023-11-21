Bring back internet safety

Internet safety needs to make a comeback. Over the 30 years we’ve been on the Worldwide Web, it’s faded into the background and become forgotten by society. People have become more open and trusting, but in reality there is no certain way of knowing who is out there.

As children we were taught to never say our ages online or share personal information, but we’ve forgotten that as social media has grown in popularity. People post for their birthdays and talk about their graduations, but we need to remember the danger in putting our lives online.

While it’s understandable that people want to discuss their achievements and share their successes, especially to stay in contact with people who may be far away, there should be limits on what is shared.

Don’t post personal information that could lead to harm against you or your family. We should not be sharing addresses, account information or identifying details about our homes. We’ve grown too lax when posting photos of where we plan on going and what we’re doing.

We feel shielded by the internet and the barrier it provides between us and our audience, but in reality, the people viewing our profiles are very real humans. Unfortunately, it goes the opposite direction, too.

Creepers feel secure in making uncomfortable comments and stalking our profiles because of the blanket of anonymity the internet grants them. Despite putting safety measures in place, like two-step verification and private accounts, predators believe they are entitled to our lives because we are so open with sharing them online.

There are several steps that can be taken to protect ourselves online. Don’t post identifying markers or personal information like street names, addresses or recognizable monuments. Think about what information could be gathered from the material you are choosing to share.

If you choose to meet up with an online friend, ensure that you have a current picture of them along with contact information. Remember to tell someone you trust about where you are going, who you are meeting and when they should expect you to check in.

Don’t post about trips until you can positively secure your home. Alerting the entire internet to your planned vacation makes your residence a target for robbery while waiting until you’ve returned ensures that your home is less susceptible to break-ins.

There is also the matter of protecting yourself from what you post. Think about the future you may want for yourself or possible children. Don’t publish incriminating images that could get you in trouble with a future employer or say things that could come back to haunt you.

It’s important to remember that nothing on the internet every truly goes away. All photos, words and videos are there forever and it’s only getting easier for them to be uncovered.

As technology advances be sure to remain vigilant in protecting your personal information and whereabouts.

This story was written by Izzy Fonfara Drewel. She can be reached at [email protected].