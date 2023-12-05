Biden still best choice amid global conflicts

“Genocide Joe” is the name some pro-Palestinian activists have given President Joe Biden in response to his administration’s financial backing of Israel. These same activists are encouraging voters to withdraw support from Biden.

The President’s approval ratings keep sinking, with 37.9% approving of the job he’s doing compared to over 40% in May. Therefore, his administration’s response to this issue risks further damage to his 2024 presidential campaign.

As Biden’s approval rates have dropped, progressive candidates Cornel West and Marianne Williamson have grown more popular.

Their criticism of the U.S. response to conflict in Gaza may further increase their popularity and detract votes from Biden.

Williamson’s chances of receiving the Democrat nomination are quite low, as her polling numbers are still far below Biden’s. However, if she or West decide to enter the race as a third-party candidate, history shows they may steal votes from Biden’s progressive base. The election may be far away, but this issue is likely to remain on voters minds and could contribute to a Republican victory in 2024.

Trump is a Republican frontrunner prove it, and while his legal troubles make his campaign’s future uncertain, the possibility of a second Trump presidency is frightening amid this conflict. The former president has already proposed policies which should worry voters.

On a campaign stop in Iowa, Trump said he would ban entry to the U.S. of anyone expressing anti-Israeli sentiment and revoke visas of foreign students who are antisemitic. He did not explain how to enforce this policy but said it would involve strong ideological screening.

Other Republican candidates echoed similar beliefs. During the Nov. 8 debate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said he would be in favor of deporting international students who sympathize with Hamas. Deporting individuals based on their support for one side of a conflict is blatantly un-American. It is an affront to the values of freedom of speech and expression this country holds dearly.

Trump also vowed to increase travel bans on countries he called “terror-plagued,” much like in 2017 when he banned travel from many Muslim-majority nations. The former president’s proposal contributes to fear and confusion, making it harder to have fruitful dialogue about this conflict.

During crises like these, American people need a leader who responds with prudence to international conflicts, and in the War in Ukraine Biden has proven his ability to take decisive action.

Decisions made by his administration have been instrumental in holding back Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine. The United States, under Biden’s leadership, has sent more than $46 billion in military aid to the nation, and, without this support, experts agree it would not have been as successful at holding back Russian aggression.

Russian victory relies on Western forces getting tired, but President Biden vowed to see this war to its end.

While Biden has expressed steadfast support for Israel, he has encouraged them to show restraint in Gaza, and his administration continues to make efforts to rein in the brutality of Netanyahu’s military campaign.

Following the seven-day ceasefire, Biden’s administration pressured Israel to protect Palestinian civilians before they resume military operations, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a press conference Netanyahu agreed to take steps to shield innocents. The President has also encouraged Israel to permit humanitarian assistance to reach Palestine, including $100 million of U.S. aid money.

Biden has received backlash within his administration too, but is taking the dissent seriously. Members of his staff share the anger many progressives feel toward the President’s involvement in Gaza. Blinken said in a message to staff members, “We’re listening: What you share is informing our policy and our messages,” and right now that is what the country needs.

In 2024, voters need to recognize Biden brings judiciousness to a complex conflict. If Democrats waver in their support of Biden and Republicans win the presidency, there could be disastrous consequences for Palestine. It is not outside the realm of possibility that without Biden’s pressure and with a Republican president’s support, Israel may feel empowered to wipe out Palestine entirely.

This story was written by Joseph Schamber. He can be reached at [email protected].