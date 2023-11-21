PREVIEW: Track & Field season starts Dec. 1

Marquette track & field is less than a month away from the start of its indoor season.

Here are the five players from each team to keep your eye on:

Women’s Team

Siani Brown-Carr

Senior sprinter Brown-Carr has had a storied career at Marquette. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native holds the school record in the 400m dash and played a crucial role in the 4x400m relay team’s Big East Title in 2022.

Daylee Braden

Sprinter Braden is coming into her junior season after an All-Big East sophomore outdoor season. She recorded a 55.24 seconds in the 400m, which gave her both all-conference honors and the No. 5 400m time in program history. The Villa Park, Illinois native also holds the No. 5 all-time 300m time (40.76 seconds) and No. 7 all-time 500m time (1:16:63) at Marquette.

Madison Miller

Miller, a junior jumper from Fort Washington, Maryland, registered her season best mark of 10.69 meters/35 feet, one inch in the triple jump at the outdoor Big East Championships last season. In the indoor season, she recorded a season-best 5.09 meters in the triple jump during the Big East Championships.

Annika Bynum

Bynum, a junior jumper, made the All-Big East Team in high jump for both the indoor and outdoor season last year. At the outdoor Big East Championships, Bynum recorded an outdoor personal record of 1.69m/5-6.5 feet. Her Big East Championship indoor high jump score of 1.76 meters ranks second in Marquette history.

Kaylee Hopp

Junior jumper Hopp placed first in the triple jump with a season-best mark of 11.76 meters/38 feet, 7 inches at the Warrior Invitational. In the outdoor Big East Championships, the South Elgin, Illinois native recorded a personal best 5.54 meters /18 feet, 2.25 inches in the long jump.

Men’s Team

Dan Weizeorick

Weizeorick, a senior distance runner, sits in the Marquette record books in multiple categories. He is No. 4 all-time in the indoor 3000m (8:21:62), No. 6 all-time in the indoor 5000m (14:41:22) and No. 2 all-time in the outdoor 3000m steeplechase (8:53:32).

David Zeller

Senior distance runner Zeller is No. 6 all-time in the 5000m indoor category, with a time of 14:31:18 at the indoor Big East Championships. The Warrenville, Illinois native clocked a personal best 14:35.87 in the 5000m at the Wash U Distance Carnival in the outdoor season.

Zachariah Murray

Murray, a graduate student sprinter, has his name all over the personal-best lists at Marquette. Murray holds the No. 1 all-time 400m record (47.98 seconds) and the No. 4 all-time 300m record (35.07 seconds). Murray has scored points in every Big East Championship he has participated in in his four years in the Blue and Gold.

Gus Kasun

Sophomore multi-event participant Kasun holds the Marquette first-year record for the indoor heptathlon (4692 points), which is also the No. 8 all-time score. In the outdoor season, Kasun scored the first-year record in the decathlon, which is the No. 5 all-time score at Marquette.

Tyler Re

Re, a junior distance runner from Kimberly, Wisconsin finished in Marquette’s top-five in all seven cross country meets he ran in last year. In the track & field outdoor season, he ran a season-best time of 15:59.71 in the 5000m at the Wash U Distance Carnival.

Indoor season schedule

Blue & Gold Invitational: Dec. 1

DePaul Holiday Invitational: Dec. 8

Josh Tierney Invitational: Jan. 20

Bill Clinger Classic: Jan. 26

Mankato State Multi: Jan. 26-27

Meyo Invitational: Feb. 2-3

GVSU Big Meet: Feb. 9

Dick Hendricks Invitational: Feb. 10

Panther Tune-Up: Feb. 17

Big East Championships: Feb. 23-24

Outdoor season schedule

Wash U Distance Carnival: March 29

Redbird Invitational: March 29-30

Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational: April 6

WI Private College Invitational: April 6

Marquette Invitational: April 12

Gibson Invitational & Multi: April 18-20

Drake Relays: April 25-27

UWW Drake Alternative: April 26

Wisconsin Classic: May 3

Big East Championships: May 9-11

This story was written by Dakota Barnes-Rush. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @DakotaRushMU.