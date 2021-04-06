BREAKING: Marquette’s final regular season game canceled due to COVID-19

Lukas Sunesson (9) and Christian Marquez (15) celebrating during the game against Northern Illinois University Feb. 7. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).

The Marquette men’s soccer team was slated to play its final regular season game against Xavier, but Marquette Athletics has announced that the game against the Musketeers has now been canceled due to “COVID protocols within both programs.”

Additionally, the BIG EAST announced that UConn’s final two matches will be canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies program.

Xavier will not play their final two games, as their match against DePaul that was set to take place before their game against Marquette was also canceled. None of these matches will be rescheduled.

This is the third game Marquette has had to cancel this season, including its games scheduled against Western Illinois Feb. 27 and Chicago State April 3.

Notably, this is the first time this season where there were noted COVID-19 issues within the Marquette program.

After already clinching a playoff spot, the Golden Eagles’ next scheduled match will be April 15 in the BIG EAST Tournament semifinals. The time and location of the game are yet to be determined.

