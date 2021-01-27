PREVIEW: Marquette heads to Villanova after change in schedule

The Marquette women’s basketball team travels to Villanova looking for their fourth consecutive win (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).

The Marquette women’s basketball team will travel to Villanova for a BIG EAST matchup Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.

The Golden Eagles were originally scheduled to play games against Seton Hall and Xavier this week. However, both programs were put on pause due to COVID-19 related issues.

Marquette is coming into the matchup with a 9-2 overall record and a 6-1 record in BIG EAST play.

They received their first BIG EAST loss of the season against Seton Hall on Jan. 15.

Following the loss, they bounced back last week with two consecutive wins against St. John’s and Georgetown. Most recently, they won against Butler at the Al McGuire Center on Sunday by a score of 95-57.

Seniors Selena Lott and Lauren Van Kluenen led the way for the Golden Eagles against the Bulldogs. Van Kluenen scored a season-high 21 points and Lott followed with 17.

After scoring 17 points on Sunday, Lott will be entering Wednesday’s matchup three points away from reaching 1,000 career points.

The Golden Eagles are also coming into the contest well-rounded on the offensive end, as younger players are finding momentum as the season continues to unfold.

On Sunday, sophomore guard Claire Kaifes totaled 12 points and sophomore forward Camryn Taylor had 11 points.

Villanova is entering Wednesday’s game sitting at 9-2 overall and 4-2 in BIG EAST play. The Wildcats are coming off of two consecutive wins. In their most recent game, they beat St. John’s in overtime by a score of 81-78 on Monday.

The Golden Eagles will have to face the BIG EAST-leading scorer and rebounder, sophomore forward Maddy Siegrist. She averages 24 points and 11 rebounds.

During VU’s win against St. John’s, all five starters scored in double figures, led by Siegrist with 24 points.

Now on a three-game win streak, the Golden Eagles hope to keep their momentum going, while Villanova is looking for their third consecutive BIG EAST win.

This story was written by Molly Gretzlock. She can be reached at molly.gretzlock@marquette.edu or Twitter @mollygretzlock.