Marquette improves to 3-0 in BIG EAST play with dominant win at Xavier

Lauren Van Kleunen (42) looks for a teammate to pass to in Marquette’s win at Xavier Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

After not playing for almost a week, the Marquette women’s basketball team won Tuesday against Xavier with a final score of 69-56.

It was a balanced scoring effort for Marquette as six players scored eight or more points. Senior Selena Lott lead the way once again with 13 points, 11 coming in the second half. Sophomore guard Jordan King and first-year forward Liza Karlen dropped in 10 points each.

It was a slow start for both teams as they shot 4 for 20 and combined for eight turnovers. Marquette lead 11-2 after the media timeout before Xavier fought back to close the quarter with a 9-4 run.

Xavier kept it close through halftime as sophomore Nia Clark had 9 of her 17 points in the first half. However, Marquette finished the quarter outscoring the Musketeers 20-10 in the quarter and 13-6 after the media timeout.

Marquette lead by as much as 23 points in the third quarter out scoring Xavier once again by a margin of 22-18.

A’riana Gray and Aaliyah Dunham each contributed 10 points for the Musketeers with Dunham hitting two three pointers in the third.

Outside of the three Xavier struggled to score, shooting 22-63 and 34.9% from the field and 30% from 3-point range.

Marquette shot 56.9% from the field and 50% from three on six attempts.

Marquette also dominated down low, outrebounding the Musketeers 40-24.

Marquette improves to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Head coach Megan Duffy’s squad will be back in action after the holiday break Jan. 3, hosting the No. 18 DePaul Blue Demons at the Al McGuire Center.

Meanwhile, Xavier falls to 3-3 overall and 0-2 in BIG EAST play. The Musketeers will next take on the Providence Friars New Years Eve at the Cintas Center.