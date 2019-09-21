Volleyball sweeps SLU in Marquette Invitational

Senior setter Lauren Speckman sets the ball in Marquette's three-set sweep against Saint Louis University Sept. 21.

Senior setter Lauren Speckman sets the ball in Marquette's three-set sweep against Saint Louis University Sept. 21.

Senior setter Lauren Speckman sets the ball in Marquette's three-set sweep against Saint Louis University Sept. 21.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

No. 8 Marquette women’s volleyball swept Saint Louis University (25-13, 25-23, 25-19) in its second match of the Marquette Invitational.

The Golden Eagles faced little resistance in the first set, dominating the Billikens in all aspects and cruising to a 25-13 victory.

The second frame was a different story, as SLU jumped out to an early 9-5 advantage. But Marquette fought its way back and took the set 25-23 despite a late Billikens push.

The third set was similar to the second, with an early Saint Louis lead but an eventual Marquette win.

Senior Allie Barber had a match-high 17 kills. Junior K.J. Lines contributed nine kills, two service aces, five digs and three blocks. Junior Hope Werch had eight kills, three assists, three aces and six digs.

Redshirt junior Sandy Mohr put up six blocks, sophomore Claire Mosher had a match-high 18 assists and junior Martha Konovodoff totaled 15 digs.

For the Billikens, Margaret Mahlke and Sien Gallop each put up seven kills, Kennedy Cordia had a team-high 15 assists and Sara Daniels contributed 6 blocks.

Marquette (9-2) will take on the University of Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the nightcap of the tournament.