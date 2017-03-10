The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Men’s club volleyball falls to No. 1 UW-Oshkosh

Nathan DeSutter, Wire Sports ReporterMarch 10, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Fans packed into the old gymnasium Thursday night. The bleachers overflowed into folding chairs, and when those ran out, it was standing room only. The impassioned crowd, full of Marquette students, witnessed a thriller as the third ranked Marquette men’s club volleyball team fell three games to two against No. 1 UW-Oshkosh.

It was a rematch of a bout in Oshkosh three weeks prior, when Marquette handed the Titans their first conference home loss in over six years. This time, the straight-laced, disciplined and professionally coached Titans meticulously whittled away the Golden Eagles.

Marquette built an early 5-1 lead in the first there was plenty of showboating, but Oshkosh fought back and took the set 25-18. The second set followed a similar narrative. After leads of 9-3 and 14-7, Marquette failed to close, and in an epic back and forth, the Titans stole the second set 29-27.

With Marquette down 2-0 and the crowd slowly beginning to fizzle, the Golden Eagles seemed disillusioned. That’s when Marquette’s stars, Chandler North, Danny Rivera and Mike Schmitt, showed extreme resilience and proved their number three ranking.

The trio of juniors earned Marquette back-to-back wins, 25-18 and 25-17, to lead the game into a surprising fifth set. But, the fourth set win also came with a big loss. Star outside hitter and 2012 Junior Olympiad, Danny Rivera, fell into a heap under the net with a nasty thigh cramp.

It felt like a death blow, but again, the team rallying around North, Schmitt and freshman middle hitter Boyan Carley, didn’t break. They didn’t even slightly bend.

Marquette started hot, 3-0, in the fifth set but Oshkosh fired back going up 7-3. By the time they switched sides, it was 8-6. That’s when Rivera returned to the floor.

It wasn’t enough. Oshkosh went on a 7-4 run to close out and take the final set 15-10.

A win Thursday would have vaulted Marquette to the number one seed in men’s club volleyball, a ranking they can now only earn by winning nationals in April. They did prove one thing, though. Winning without Rivera is possible. Without him on the floor, they outscored Oshkosh 15-13.

The men’s club volleyball team has a tough road ahead, but the kind of fight they showed tonight, coming back from a two games to nothing deficient, proves they have what it takes to potentially capture a national title for the first time since 2005.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Club sports

Men’s club volleyball gunning for No. 1 in nation
Men’s club volleyball gunning for No. 1 in nation
From Player to Coach: Marquette Hockey’s Will Jurgensen

After playing club hockey for Marquette, Will Jurgensen wasn't ready to move on. Now in his third season behind the bench for the Golden Eagles, he ha...

Jui-jitsu club seeing success year after launch
Jui-jitsu club seeing success year after launch
Rower Audrey Gordon traveled to Boston for world indoor championships
Rower Audrey Gordon traveled to Boston for world indoor championships
A Perfect Match: Meet the Couple in Charge of Marquette Club Volleyball

Matt and Molly Keup are a Marquette love story. They met while playing club volleyball at MU, got married and are now coaching the team they used to p...

Other stories filed under Sports

Floor slaps: MUBB loses in BIG EAST quarterfinal
Floor slaps: MUBB loses in BIG EAST quarterfinal
Tournament chances up in air after loss to Seton Hall
Tournament chances up in air after loss to Seton Hall
WBB Takeaways: Wilborn gets birthday wish with title
WBB Takeaways: Wilborn gets birthday wish with title
Women’s basketball upsets DePaul for first BIG EAST title
Women’s basketball upsets DePaul for first BIG EAST title
PHOTOS: Women’s basketball wins BIG EAST Championship
PHOTOS: Women’s basketball wins BIG EAST Championship