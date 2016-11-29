MU Laughs: Dr. Jekyll & the Caffeine Drink
Is caffeine a drug? Jerry J. Jekyll has an opinion about that! In this reworking of the classic Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Dr. Jekyll deals with the stresses of fame, fortune, and mostly, caffeine addiction. Featuring the vocal talents of MUTV’s Michael Hendricks, Hannah Kirby, and special guest Charlie O’Donnell.
