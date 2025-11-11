The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette women’s basketball falls 90-47 to Minnesota in first road test

Byline photo of Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio ProducerNovember 11, 2025
Photo by Marquette athletics
Marquette women’s basketball lost 90-47 at Minnesota, its first road test of the season.

Nothing went as planned for Marquette women’s basketball in its first road test of the season on Tuesday, falling 90-47 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Minneapolis.

Minnesota took control of the game early with an 11-0 run over the first 3:29, spearheaded by sophomore guard Tori McKinney’s seven points. The Minnetonka, Minnesota native finished with 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including two 3-pointers.

The Golden Eagles, conversely, committed five of their 19 total turnovers in the opening stretch.

Marquette would only be able to cut it as close as three the rest of the way, which came on a jumper from junior guard Halle Vice to make the score 15-12. It was one of only two buckets Vice would tally; she finished 2-for-8 from the floor with four points.

The Golden Gophers remained in charge the rest of the way, and did so in the maroon colored paint underneath the basket on both ends of the floor. Out-rebounding Marquette by 19, Minnesota created sixteen extra opportunities on the offensive end and capitalized on those with 20 second-chance points. It also scored 48 points in the paint.

Junior guard Grace Grocholski reaped the benefits of the extra possessions, scoring 11 second-chance points. She led all scorers with 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting and added eight rebounds. Senior guard Lee Volker led Marquette in scoring with 13 points on 5-for-13 shooting.

The Golden Eagles will look to get back on track when they welcome Bowling Green to the Al McGuire Center on Friday, Nov. 14. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Lee Volker
Marquette women's basketball is the only Division I program to return every player from last year.
Returning everyone, Marquette embodies H.E.A.R.T. in year two under Cara Consuegra
Marquette women's basketball is ignoring all the preseason buzz this season.
Marquette women's basketball ignoring outside noise, listening only to 'our circle'
Photos by Leo Stallings and Clay Ellis-Escobar
Volker and Forbes bring international experiences to Marquette
Marquette women's basketball is the only Division I program to return all of its players from last season.
Women's basketball picked No. 2 in Big East preseason poll
Also tagged with Marquette Women's Baskeball
Sam Logic had a decade-long professional career overseas before coming to Marquette.
Marquette acquires Sam Logic's long-sought signature
The Golden Eagles use 24 points in the paint to push past the Johnnies 57-55 Wednesday at the Al McGuire Center.
Marquette outlasts St. John's 57-55 thanks to championship culture
Marquette's Olivia Porter (right) drives to the basket during Marquette's 57-54 win over Butler at the Al McGuire Center on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Marquette bests Butler 57-54 in back-and-forth thriller to get back on winning track
Lauren Jungwirth (right), Allison Steinbrecher, Isabelle Steinbrecher and Harley Jungwirth (left) holding their homemade signs.
From fans to future stars: Marquette vs. UConn helps inspire the next generation of women's basketball
About the Contributor
Trevor Hilson
Trevor Hilson, Sports Audio Producer
Trevor Hilson is from Muskegon, Michigan and he is a journalism major. He is the Sports Audio Producer for the 2025-26 school year. In his free time, he plays a lot of golf and gives lessons to his friends.