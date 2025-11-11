Marquette women’s basketball falls 90-47 to Minnesota in first road test

Nothing went as planned for Marquette women’s basketball in its first road test of the season on Tuesday, falling 90-47 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Minneapolis.

Minnesota took control of the game early with an 11-0 run over the first 3:29, spearheaded by sophomore guard Tori McKinney’s seven points. The Minnetonka, Minnesota native finished with 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including two 3-pointers.

The Golden Eagles, conversely, committed five of their 19 total turnovers in the opening stretch.

Marquette would only be able to cut it as close as three the rest of the way, which came on a jumper from junior guard Halle Vice to make the score 15-12. It was one of only two buckets Vice would tally; she finished 2-for-8 from the floor with four points.

The Golden Gophers remained in charge the rest of the way, and did so in the maroon colored paint underneath the basket on both ends of the floor. Out-rebounding Marquette by 19, Minnesota created sixteen extra opportunities on the offensive end and capitalized on those with 20 second-chance points. It also scored 48 points in the paint.

Junior guard Grace Grocholski reaped the benefits of the extra possessions, scoring 11 second-chance points. She led all scorers with 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting and added eight rebounds. Senior guard Lee Volker led Marquette in scoring with 13 points on 5-for-13 shooting.

The Golden Eagles will look to get back on track when they welcome Bowling Green to the Al McGuire Center on Friday, Nov. 14. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X.