Men’s soccer remains winless in Big East play after 2-1 loss to Butler

A Big East win has been looming over Marquette men’s soccer.

After going 0-3 and sitting at the bottom of the Midwest Division, a win was as crucial as ever against Butler Saturday afternoon.

Tied at 1-1 the majority of the match, it seemed each team would walk away with one point apiece — which would be the first time the Golden Eagles earn more than a goose egg against a conference opponent.

That was until the 77th minute, when Butler’s (5-8-0, 2-2-0 Big East) second goal left Marquette (5-4-2, 0-4-0 Big East), once again, with nothing.

Even though the Bulldogs sealed the game’s fate, the Golden Eagles actually broke the scoring seal open in the 10th minute.

Senior midfielder Mateo Stoka’s corner found the head of graduate forward Justin Milovanov, who put it in the right position to be finished off by senior forward Mitchell Dryden. It was Dryden’s fourth goal of the season and Stoka’s fourth assist.

The Golden Eagles held the lead for 10 minutes until Butler equalized with a rocket taken from the outside the box.

The second half was spent by the two teams searching for a final goal to be able to take away the full three points, which the Bulldogs found in the 77th minute.

Despite the Golden Eagles outshooting Butler 26-10 and spending every minute until the end fighting, they left Indianapolod 0-4 in Big East play.

The team stays on the road to play the Friars of Providence Friday Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. CST.

This recap was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached at @[email protected] or on X @SofieHanrahanMU.