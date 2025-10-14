Five fall activities to do in Wisconsin

Milwaukee has many fall-themed activities to offer. (Marquette Wire stock photo)

Even though the first day of fall was Sept. 22, the cool weather from October’s arrival has made Milwaukee finally feel like fall. And with fitting fall weather comes the urge to do typical activities associated with the season. Whether it be apple picking or a corn maze, the Milwaukee area has plenty of activities to satisfy all the autmun desires.

So, to celebrate the arrival of fall, here are some fun fall adventures that students can explore in the city throughout the rest of October.

Brew City Ghosts Tour

Looking for a scare to put you in the Halloween spirit? Then look no further than the Brew City Ghosts Tour. These hour-long walking tours will bring a real fright to those who dare to partake. Being the top-rated ghost tour in Milwaukee, attendees can expect to learn and uncover all of the spirits and haunted history that lie within the streets of Milwaukee.

Accompanied by storytelling guides, the tours hit historic Milwaukee landmarks like the Hilton Garden Inn, Riverside Theater and Pabst Theater, each having its own eerie stories hidden within its walls.

Tours are available every day, year-round. More information about the tours and ticket pricing can be found on its website.

Halloween Village

One of the best parts of the Halloween and fall season is the influx of colorful and fun decorations. The Halloween Village—hosted by Baird at Baird Community Commons—brings the perfect array of fun Halloween flair to Milwaukee. Through their immersive light display and interactive decor, Halloween Village will put any visitor in the spooky spirit.

The village includes a 12-foot-tall walk-through pumpkin, along with other photo opportunities with the many fall and Halloween decorations. Spend some time walking through and admiring the spooky spectacle this autumn season.

The event is free and will run through the end of October.

Basse’s Pumpkin Fest

What’s better during the fall than a pumpkin farm? Well, lucky for you, Basse’s Pumpkin Fest not only has a pumpkin farm to peruse, but many additional fun fall activities that anyone can enjoy.

Located in Colgate, Wisconsin—a 30-minute drive from campus—Basse’s Farm allows city folk to travel to a quaint, rural subset of the state.

Pumpkin Fest includes a corn maze, pumpkin picking and over 65 attractions. With a variety of games to play, animals to see and events to attend, attendees are sure to stay occupied.

More information about pricing and hours can be found on its website.

Fright at The Museum

One of the main attractions of the Halloween season is dressing up in an elaborate costume. Creativity blossoms during this season as people dress up in incredibly accurate portrayals of characters. In celebration of this, The Milwaukee Art Museum is hosting “Fright at The Museum,” a costume party filled with dancing, crafting and conversing.

The Milwaukee Art Museum will offer events like tarot card readings, bingo and a costume contest. The late-night Halloween celebration will be an opportunity to celebrate the season with the Milwaukee community and see some killer costumes.

“Fright at the Museum” will take place on Oct. 24 from 7-11 p.m. More information about the event and ticket pricing can be found on its website.

Apple Holler

Fall season means prime apple season, and what better way to enjoy those apples than freshly picked? Apple Holler—located in Sturtevant, Wisconsin, a suburb 30 minutes outside Milwaukee—offers apple picking as a fun fall excursion.

In addition to being an apple orchard, Apple Holler also has a farm store and restaurant that sells homemade baked goods that utilize its fresh apples. So, even if you’re not inclined to go apple picking, Apple Holler has many opportunities to experience a relaxing fall afternoon.

Information about pricing and hours can be found on its website.

This article was written by Elise Emery. She can be reached at [email protected].