From Max to his son Mateo, Marquette men’s soccer runs in Stoka blood

Soccer has taken Mateo Stoka all around the country. Now, it’s brought him home to Milwaukee.

His father began a similar journey to Valley Fields first: almost 30 years prior.

Immigrating to the United States at 6 years old, Maximiliano Stoka didn’t kick a soccer ball until he was close to 10. When he did, it was clear he was always meant to.

“It was my parents, me, my brother and a suitcase,” Max said. “Being an immigrant I’m a ‘take nothing for granted’ type person.”

Without English-speaking parents, Max embarked on his recruitment journey solo, garnering interest from major programs like Notre Dame and Duke.

Marquette’s head coach at the time, Steve Adlard, had coached Max on both regional and national teams. That connection and proximity to home ultimately pulled him to join the Golden Eagles.

It wasn’t long before Max had made the Stoka name a household one at Marquette. After serving as a three-year captain and winning USA Defensive Player of the Year in ’97, he was drafted by the Chicago Fire.

“We created a bond there that I think to this day still lives on,” Max said. “I don’t know how I ended up in Milwaukee, but in hindsight I think Marquette was perfect for me.”

During his time playing professionally in Chicago, Max met Mateo’s mother Cheri: An All-American at UW-Madison, who was also playing at a professional level.

Naturally, the senior midfielder was born with soccer embedded into his DNA.

“I guess I was kind of destined to play,” Mateo said. “Soccer was always home, and it was something I did since day one. It just felt natural.”

With Max’s professional career coming to an end and two sons to raise, the family moved back to Wisconsin, where he took on the new role of father and coach.

“I wasn’t crazy. And I think that’s why he’s gotten so good is because Cheri and I never really pushed him, we didn’t want to be those parents,” Max said.

He still acknowledged his son’s talent and potential from as young as five. Mateo then became a student of dedication to the sport, a class he would come to master.

From nine years old to junior year of high school, he commuted two hours each way from Fox Point, WI to Chicago to play for Sockers FC.

Max would constantly ask his son for reassurance: are you sure you want to do this?

It was never anything but absolute confidence from his son. And the dedication started to pay off after Mateo led the team to the 2017 National Cup Championship and 2019 DA Cup Finals.

Another pin on the map was dropped in Miami, where Mateo finished high school at Cypress Hill: scoring two goals, earning six assists and ten points. The team brought home state and regional championships.

So where would the pin be dropped for college? In a day and age where many players skip college and head straight to professional leagues, education reigned the top priority for the Stokas.

“Unfortunately, it’s not football, so it doesn’t pay the bills,” Max said. “I’ve always stressed education because you can always fall back on that.”

Mateo played at Pitt for the first three years of his collegiate career. He suffered an ACL tear sophomore year, and an older Panthers roster made it difficult to see action on the pitch. But it wasn’t discouraging.

“My experiences throughout that time were crucial and kind of made me the player, the person I am today,” Stoka said. “So extremely thankful for that.”

When the transfer portal opened after his junior season, Mateo began searching for a place to be valued as not just a player but as a person.

“What better place to do it than where I grew up and where I was born,” Mateo Stoka said. “Coming back to Milwaukee in that way was huge.”

Max hearing that Marquette was in the picture of possible schools, he was hands off. No phone calls made or strings pulled, just letting his son’s hard work speak for itself.

“It’s almost weird, like a dream that he’s back at Marquette,” Max said.

As the second generation of Stoka men to don the blue and gold kit, Mateo has put in work early in the season to live up to his namesake.

He was awarded Big East Offensive Player of the Week for Aug. 25, after scoring two goals, one being the game winner against North Florida.

First career goal ✅

Free kick game winner ✅

First @BIGEAST Offensive Player of the Week honor ✅#WeAreMarquette | #MarquetteSoccer pic.twitter.com/R2pgln0OZj — Marquette Soccer (@marquettesoccer) August 25, 2025

“Not only have we gotten a really good player, but we’ve gotten a guy that’s been a great leader, who does things day in and day out the right way,” head coach David Korn said. “His habits match what we’re going to need not only through this season, but throughout his final season.”

While the second generation Stoka still has time left in the Marquette kit, he has sights set on a professional career. With an education to back it up, of course.

From Chicago, to Miami, to Pittsburgh and now Milwaukee. No matter how far a Stoka goes, the road always leads back to Wisconsin.

Welcome home Mateo, Milwaukee is happy to have you.

This article was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached @[email protected] or on X @SofieHanrahanMU.