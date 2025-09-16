Marquette hasn’t faced a ranked opponent yet this year — it will on Wednesday

The two programs have met a total of 10 times. Of those, Marquette women’s volleyball has only defeated Wisconsin-Madison once: all the way back in 2019.

This is the second time they will meet in the new era of Fiserv matchups. The previous time, in 2023, the Badgers took the match 3-1.

The series went back to Madison in 2024 and will return for the second installation of the Fiserv showdown takes places Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

Here’s what to know about the teams before the first serve:

Marquette

The Golden Eagles opened their season at the 2025 Hawaiian Airlines Wahine Volleyball Classic.

They went 3-1: with wins against Hawaii (3-2) and Utah State (3-2,) and a loss against San Diego (2-3.)

The squad returned home to the Al McGuire Center to sweep Western Kentucky.

Marquette University canceled the Golden Eagles’ remaining two games that weekend — against Dayton and Buffalo — after two men’s lacrosse players, Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud, were killed in a car crash Sept. 5.

Marquette spent this weekend at home, losing to Ball State 2-3 on Friday and sweeping James Madison the following day.

The team is held in the reins by senior outside hitter Natalie Ring, who currently leads with 120 kills and 122 points.

In a squad with only one returning starter in graduate middle blocker Hattie Bray, the Golden Eagles have had to work within to come up with a starting seven to compete with years past.

First-year setter Isabela Haggard leads the team in assists with 266, and senior defensive specialist Adriana Studer leads with 99 digs.

The UW-Madison squad will be an opportunity to challenge the depth of the squad early on in the season.

Wisconsin

The red and white are barreling with momentum. Its past four matches have been clean sweeps against UC-Davis, Chicago State, UW-Milwaukee and Georgia Tech.

The only loss so far this season was against No. 5 Texas in the second match of the season, losing 0-3.

Senior outside hitter Mimi Colyer has been Madison’s catalyst: racking up 90 kills so far this season. Her season high was 26 against Kansas.

Defensively, senior middle blockers Carter Booth and Alicia Andrew have been carrying the team in blocks, with 23 and 21, respectively. Booth racked up a season-high eight against Milwaukee.

The Badgers have only lost six sets out of 24 played. The question is will the Golden Eagles be able to stop the momentum, or at least take a frame?

This article was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached at [email protected] or on X @SofieHanrahanMU.