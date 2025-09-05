The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette makes quick work of Western Kentucky in Tom Mendoza’s home debut

Byline photo of Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Assistant Sports EditorSeptember 5, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Marquette volleyball uses a 7-0 run in set three to complete a sweep of Western Kentucky on Friday, Sept. 5 at the Al McGuire Center.

What did Marquette volleyball learn about itself over the course of the 15 sets it played last weekend? 

“A lot,” senior outside hitter Natalie Ring said. “We showed a lot of grit…it showed us what we are capable of.” 

The Golden Eagles had a chance to learn even more about themselves Friday night, as they welcomed Western Kentucky to the Al McGuire Center for the first home game of the Tom Mendoza era. 

“I’ve been here at the Al on the other side of it,” the Marquette head coach said. “I like being on the home side better.” 

In MU’s previous three matches, its issue had been putting its opponents away after getting early leads. Against San Diego last Saturday, the Golden Eagles led two sets to one before falling in five sets to the Toreros. Then again on Sunday, the Golden Eagles blew a 2-1 lead to Utah State before eventually pulling that one out in five sets. 

But Friday, Marquette (3-1) left no doubt, clinching a sweep for the first time in 2025 against the Hilltoppers (3-2) (25-22, 25-18, 25-19). 

After opening the match with two dominant set wins, the Golden Eagles were down 9-4 through the first 13 points of the third frame. A pair of WKU service errors and two kills and a block from graduate middle blocker Hattie Bray later, the scoreboard showed MU trailing by just one. 

It wasn’t until sophomore outside hitter Faith Young sailed an attack out of bounds that MU would grab its first lead of the set, 20-19. The Golden Eagles won the next five points as part of a 7-0 run to secure the sweep. 

“We had to channel our grit and competitiveness,” Ring said. “[We had to] have the confidence that we could come back and that starts with doing the little things right.” 

What took us in the direction at the beginning of the (third) set was that we were making little mistakes and not putting things together. It was good to pick that up and have confidence in each other to get it done.” 

Ring — who amassed 79 kills last weekend in three games on her way to being named the Big East Offensive Player of the Week — finished with 10 kills, bringing her grand total through four games to 89. She’s been the spark plug this inexperienced group has needed so far, averaging 4.94 kills per set. 

“(Natalie’s) put the work in, and her connection, whether it’s (Isabella Haggard) or if we’re out of system (Adrianna Studer) setting her, I think they’re connecting well.” 

…For being four matches in, I think (Natalie’s) in a great spot and the offense in general looks like it’s in a really good spot.” 

Graduate hitter Elena Radeff finished with 10 kills, marking the third time this season she’s finished with double digit kills. First-year setter Haggard continued to look comfortable as MU’s primary setter, tallying 24 assists and seven kills. 

The Golden Eagles return to the Al McGuire Center Saturday, Sept. 6 to take on Dayton (3-2). First serve is set for 2 p.m. CST.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU. 

