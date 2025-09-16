Marquette volleyball will face No. 7 Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum this Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know

Marquette and No. 7 Wisconsin renew their rivalry this Wednesday at Fiserv Forum, which is the second time in series history the match will be played at the arena.

The inaugural Fiserv matchup in 2023 broke an NCAA attendance record for an indoor volleyball regular season game, with a posted figure of 17,037. The contest ranks as the 15th most attended NCAA women’s volleyball match ever, postseason included.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the two programs’ encore matchup in the Deer District.

When/where is the game?

The match will be held at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, on Wednesday, Sept. 17. First serve is slated for 8 p.m. CST. If you cannot attend the game, Big Ten Network will broadcast the action. You can also listen live on Marquette Wire Radio. Trevor Hilson and Matthew Baltz will have the call.

How to get tickets?

Student section tickets were sent to students’ Marquette email with a claim code on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. For fans or students potentially looking for tickets if the student section fills up, they can be found at this link or at gomarquette.com.

How much do they cost?

As of Monday night, Ticketmaster has priced upper-level seating at $17.79, and lower-level seats are varying from $23.19 (behind the student sections) to $33.98 (across from the team benches).

How do I get to Fiserv Forum?

Most students walk the 20-25 minutes from Marquette’s campus to Fiserv Forum. However, there is paid parking at the 5th Street Parking Structure for fans who drive to the arena.

The game will start at 8 p.m. Marquette Athletics hasn’t officially communicated when doors will open for this match, but two years ago, they opened an hour before the start of the match. The first 7,500 fans to enter Fiserv Forum will receive a Marquette roller banner. LOVB Madison, a professional volleyball team, will also be helping to host a pre-match block party in the Deer District that runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where is the student section?

Student sections have been marked as sections 105-107, 111 and 122. Sections 111 and 122 are normally used for men’s basketball games,

How has the series fared?

Historically, Wisconsin has dominated the action — in 11 matchups, Marquette has only won once. The Golden Eagles’ victory came in September 2019, giving the Badgers a four-match win streak coming into this contest.

What happened the last time the two squads met at Fiserv?

Marquette was able to get a set on the (at the time) No. 1-ranked Wisconsin but ultimately lost the match, 3-1. The Badgers won the first and third sets (28-26, 26-24) in close fashion to stack momentum and take the fourth by seven points, 25-18.

How long will the game last?

College volleyball is played in best-of-five sets, with the first four being first to 25 points and a fifth set being first to 15 points.I mportantly, for a team to claim a set, they must win by two or more points. If four or five sets are played, the game could go until around 10:00 at night, but if finished in three sets, the game could wrap up closer to 9:00.

