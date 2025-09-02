Make gun-free college campuses state law

Two Marquette students attend a 2022 March For Our Lives Protest in Milwaukee. Marquette Wire Stock Photo.

Guns have no place on college and university campuses. Wisconsin needs to make changes if it wants the safety of students to remain a top priority.

Wisconsin Democrats announced new gun legislation to amend state law on Aug. 27. It came the same day as the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting in Minnesota where two children died, and 14 other children and three parishioners were injured. The revision prohibits the concealed carry of firearms on college and university campuses in the state. It would make on-campus gun possession a misdemeanor with up to nine months in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Currently, 11 states allow concealed carry, including Wisconsin. The effort to pass the bill has faced many setbacks. It has been introduced in previous sessions, but Republicans have repeatedly blocked it because, according to Wisconsin’s top Republican lawmaker Robin Vos, passing more restrictions is an overreach by Democrats that does not solve the problem.

After Republicans stripped gun safety measures from the budget, Democrats attempted to reintroduce them in June as separate bills but failed.

Senator LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, wanted her Republican colleagues to pass at least some of the bills to public hearings.

“Year after year, I’ve watched Republicans cut every single gun safety proposal from the state budget,” Johnson said. “And year after year, we see more victims and families burying their babies.”

Guns are not the solution when it comes to safety, and students should not have to live in fear at their place of learning. According to a 2021 campus safety survey conducted across the U.S., 82% of college students are concerned about their personal safety, and 97% consider their personal safety while on campus.

Marquette has a no weapons allowed policy that prohibits firearms, knives, explosives, etc. in campus buildings or residence halls. It is one of the many universities that has its own weapons policy, but passing this bill would set a state-wide standard.

This generation of college students grew up practicing active shooter lockdown drills at school, and it is horrendous and deeply saddening that primary and secondary schools will have to continue them, unless changes are made.

The tragic incident at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville back in May 2025 is another testament to the importance and severity of this issue. Two UW-Platteville students were killed in what was ruled a murder-suicide. Kelsie Martin died from a gunshot wound, and Hallie Helms died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shockingness of this event demonstrates the unpredictability that comes with gun possession, whether it is premeditated or accidental. The outcome will result in severe emotional turmoil and possible losses.

This year, there have been 44 school shootings in the United States, with half of them occurring on college campuses.

While the ability to carry a concealed weapon is seen by many as a fundamental right and a form of self-defense, it has contributed to an increase in gun-related crime. States with permissive concealed carry laws, like Wisconsin, have higher rates of gun homicides and violent crime. The idea that concealed carry increases public safety is illogical because there is no evidence suggesting that it reduces violence.

Ensuring safety within education is a necessity, and gun prohibition is a major step closer to achieving it. School campuses should be a safe place for growth and development, free from gun violence. Keep campuses safe, pass the bill.

This story was written by Rachel Lopera. She can be reached at r[email protected]