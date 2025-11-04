The WI cellphone ban benefits students

Photo by Mia Thurow Cell phone usage has significantly increased within past years and is creating a problem for many schools.

The time spent on our phones is concerning, as legislation must be created to regulate it.

Wisconsin became the 36th state to restrict cellphone use in school when Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill that requires districts to prohibit the technology on Oct. 31.

Under the new legislation, all public schools must adopt a policy prohibiting phone use during instructional time by July 1, 2026. However, it does allow exceptions for cases of emergency, managing a student’s health care and individualized education programs. Many schools already have their own phone policies, but this sets a statewide standard.

Cellphone usage has significantly increased within past years and is creating a problem for many schools, prompting more to enact phone policies. According to Pew Research Center, 72 percent of high school teachers say cellphone distraction is a major problem in the classroom. Increased screen time during COVID-19 may be a cause as it is linked to inattention, hyperactivity and negative moods in adolescents.

Teachers are struggling to keep their students engaged due to underlying cellphone addictions. We are seeing a major behavior shift in the younger generations because of these little technology boxes. Teenagers are having issues with short attention spans, attendance and academic performance.

While it is a significant issue, it is difficult to effectively solve it as nearly every teenager now owns a smartphone.

The growing reliance and unnecessary screen time on these devices are testaments to our society’s overconsumption. Technology can be an enhancement to our lives, but it should not inhibit important endeavors such as academics.

This is a parallel issue to the advancement of artificial intelligence. It can be used in ethical ways to help with tasks, but it can also lead to a lack of integrity, creativity and hard work. Oftentimes, students are experiencing the negative impacts of AI which is transferable to phone use as well.

Evers said he was deeply concerned about the impacts of phone and social media use as they can be distracting and a source of bullying. While some Democrats thought gun violence should be a higher priority, the bill passed with bipartisan support.

“My promise to the people of Wisconsin is to always do what’s best for our kids,” Evers said. “And that obligation weighs heavily on me considering this bill.”

Cross-sectional surveys from the National Library of Medicine found that social media use is associated with body image concerns, disordered eating and pervasive apprehension. The negative effects on mental health are prominent among adolescents.

Research from the Journal of the Human Development and Capabilities advises that children under the age of 13 should not use smartphones because of the associated damages to their mental health that can affect several aspects of their lives, including academics. Social media use was linked to poor cognition in teens, including low reading performance.

Florida was the first state to pass a cellphone law in 2023, and in this year alone, 17 states — along with the District of Columbia — implemented new restrictions.

Many laws have been enacted regarding phone usage in schools demonstrates the magnitude of the situation. It is extremely worrisome that our society is experiencing such negative impacts from technology.

Overwhelming cellphone use is not just a juvenile issue — it is a warning for a generation of students.

This story was written by Rachel Lopera. She can be reached at r[email protected].