Marquette volleyball adds transfers Allie Korba and Julia Stanev

It’s been just over three months since Tom Mendoza was hired as the sixth head coach in Marquette women’s volleyball history, and he’s still not done adding to the roster quite yet.

Last Wednesday, the program announced the additions of transfers Allie Korba and Julia Stanev.

Korba, a 5-foot-9 setter from Arlington Heights, Illinois, was the 2024 Mid-American Conference Setter of the Year at Central Michigan University after posting 1,137 assists over 126 sets in 2024. She played under current MU assistant coach Stef Jankiewicz the past three seasons in Mount Pleasant, helping the Chippewas to 69 wins.

“We are excited to add Allie to the team,” Mendoza said in a release from Marquette Athletics. “She brings experience and leadership, coming in the reigning MAC Setter of the Year. We know Allie’s presence will be a difference maker in our gym.”

In addition to earning Setter of the Year honors, Korba was a First Team All-MAC selection. She posted 11 double-doubles and her 1,137 assists ranked 12th on CMU’s single-season list. She was also named MAC Setter of the Week twice in 2024.

Korba has big shoes to fill after the departure of former Big East Setter of the Year Yadhira Anchante. It looked like setter Malayah Long was slated to become MU’s starting setter this fall after Anchante graduated, but Long announced that she was transferring to Michigan State just hours after Mendoza was hired in March, leaving MU with one true setter on its roster in first-year Isabella Haggard. Korba has one year of eligibility remaining.

Marquette also announced the addition of Stanev, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Reggio Emilia, Italy. She joins the Golden Eagles after two seasons at Eastern Illinois, where she helped lead the Panthers to a 28–5 record and an OVC title in 2023.

“Adding Julia to the team will provide great depth and experience to our middle group,” Mendoza said. “She can impact the game both with her block and attack and she’s excited to compete at a highest level.”

Stanev appeared in both of Eastern Illinois’ recent matches against Marquette — in the First Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament and in the 2024 season opener in Charleston, Illinois. She played one set in the tournament and two in the rematch last fall.

For her career at EIU, Stanev averaged 0.96 blocks per set, 0.82 kills per set and was hitting at a .250 clip. She led the Panthers with 99 blocks in 2023 and has recorded up to seven blocks in a match.

Stanev played club volleyball for Pallavolo Alsenese (Piacenza) and attended Liceo Linguistico G. Marconi School in Parma. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

Earlier last month, Marquette unveiled its 2025 non-conference schedule. The Golden Eagles will face six teams that participated in last year’s NCAA Tournament, including returning to Fiserv Forum for the second time to face Wisconsin on Sept. 17. The Golden Eagles notably also welcome Florida to the Al McGuire Center just two days later, which will mark the first time that former head coach Ryan Theis will return to Milwaukee after leaving for Florida after 11 seasons at MU.

The rest of Marquette’s schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.