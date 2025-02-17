BREAKING: Volleyball head coach Ryan Theis is leaving Marquette

After 11 seasons at Marquette, women’s volleyball head coach Ryan Theis has accepted a position at the University of Florida.

Volleyball assistant coach, LJ Marx will serve as interim head coach as the national search for a new head coach begins immediately.

Theis had a .748 winning percentage at Marquette (258-87), one of the best in program history. The Madison, Wisconsin native led the Golden Eagles to three Big East regular season titles. His overall record in conference play was 154-31.

Most recently, Theis led Marquette in its third trip to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA tournament this past fall.

“We are deeply grateful for Ryan’s leadership and dedication during his time with us,” Marquette Vice President and Director of Athletics Mike Broeker said. “His contributions have been instrumental in elevating our volleyball program and expanding its national presence. As we look back on the significant accomplishments of the past decade-plus, we are confident that our program is well-positioned for continued success in the future.”

Theis served as an assistant at Florida from 2006-07.

During his two seasons in Gainesville, the Gators compiled a 59-6 record, won a pair of conference titles and advanced to the NCAA regional semifinals.

Theis is married to former Florida great Jenny Manz.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

This report was written by Benjamin Hanson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @benhansonMU.