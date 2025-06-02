The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

What Ron Johnson’s opposition to Trump’s spending bill says about the current state of the GOP

Byline photo of Sahil Gupta
Sahil Gupta, News ReporterJune 2, 2025
Categories:
Photo by Sahil Gupta
Senator Ron Johnson gives talk at the Newsroom Pub.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson has emerged as a vocal opponent of President Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill. The proposal, dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill”, includes policies aimed at achieving several of Trump’s key campaign promises, including extensions of Trump’s 2017 corporate tax cuts, along with changes to work requirements for Medicaid and the elimination of taxes on tips received by workers in retail and service industries.

Johnson has been loud in his opposition to the proposal. In an event at the Newsroom Pub in Downtown Milwaukee, he spoke extensively about his desire to see deeper cuts to overall federal spending designed to decrease the federal budget deficits.

“The bill is not even close to adequate,” Johnson said. “I want us, as Republicans, to commit to a reasonable pre-pandemic level spend… and a process to achieve and maintain it.”

Johnson has justified his opposition under the philosophy that he wants to stop “mortgaging our children’s future”. Julia Azari, a professor of political science at Marquette, says that the rhetoric seen from Johnson is not new, and that divisions within the GOP over spending have existed for decades.

“In the Republican Party, you have seen a lot of rhetoric about cutting spending and shrinking government. [But] when it comes to the reality of [cutting] actual programs is much harder to sell,” Azari said.

Azari also highlighted how these public debates within the GOP could provide clues to the future of the party after Trump leaves the presidency.

“One thing that [people] are going to look for in 2028/2029 is the extent to which Trump will leave a vacuum among people who’s political careers are very tied to him,” Azari said. She added that it is an open question as to whether the party will continue to follow in Trump’s populist footsteps or pivot back to a more traditional conservative ideology.

History has shown that opposing Trump often comes at a huge political cost for GOP elected officials. This does not seem to be a concern to Senator Johnson.

“There is no amount of pressure that President Trump can apply to me that exceeds the pressure I feel from the promises I made to stop mortgaging our children’s future,” Johnson said. “My loyalty is to the future of this country. My loyalty is to our kids and grandkids.”

This story was written by Sahil Gupta. He can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Politics
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stands by U.S. President Donald Trump, in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
What to know about the group chat messages leaked following accidental addition of editor
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 12, 2025.
Press Secretary announces new method of selecting White House press pool members
Marquette will navigate recent executive orders in a way that reflects their values as a Catholic, Jesuit university.
How Marquette continues to navigate Trump's executive orders regarding DEIA
On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of President-elect Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the nation’s Capitol. Photo courtesy of Religion Unplugged.
Looking ahead to 2025's political scene
Also tagged with Ron Johnson
Marquette Law School Poll gains national recognition
Marquette Law School Poll gains national recognition
Tammy Baldwin (left) is running for reelection as a Democratic candidate.
Baldwin runs for reelection in battleground state
TMJ4 sponsored the debate at Marquette University's Varsity Theater.
Wisconsin Senate candidates debate at Marquette's Varsity Theater
Graphic from PxHere.
CADY: A debate riddled with disappointment
About the Contributor
Sahil Gupta
Sahil Gupta, News Reporter
Sahil Gupta is a first-year from Elm Grove, Wisconsin majoring in Journalism. He is a news reporter for the Marquette Wire for the 2024-2025 school year. In his free time, Sahil enjoys cooking food, exploring Milwaukee and listening to Taylor Swift. As a news reporter, Sahil is eager to raise civic awareness through political coverage and share stories of Golden Eagles doing extraordinary things.