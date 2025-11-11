Right-wing podcasters hinder progress

The evolution of new conservative podcasters is undoing crucial social progress. Marquette Wire stock photo.

Through the rise of social media, the evolution of new conservative podcasters has become prevalent. Their hateful content is far more damaging to marginalized communities than the likes of Joe Rogan and the podcasters of the previous generation. This degradation of progress is something that we cannot allow. We must push back.

On Halloween, conservative podcaster Lilly Gaddis dressed in blackface, describing her costume as “the scariest thing [she] could think of: a Black woman” in a YouTube video entitled “I am not apologizing.” Her actions were intentional, purposefully hurting the Black community.

While other content creators are challenging her actions on social media, her own comments section shows little to no qualms about her blatantly racist actions, which is profoundly disturbing. Just a few years ago, doing blackface as a social figure could have ended an individual’s career.

This is where the idea of “cancel culture” comes from. If one commits a cancelable offense, such as blackface, they lose their ability to have a social platform. However, there has been no pushback from YouTube as her video still remains on the platform, with reposts of her content going viral on countless other social media platforms.

This gross lack of action from social media platforms is obviously wrong, and action must be taken. Not only does Gaddis spread extremely racist stereotypes surrounding Black Americans, but she also actively mocks and belittles them.

People sharing their political beliefs is not inherently a bad thing. However, individuals spreading hateful rhetoric may normalize this behavior, systematically deconstructing progress.

Along with Gaddis, many other conservative podcasters are continuing to influence millions of Americans.

Nick Fuentes is a popular content creator who self-identifies as a white Christian nationalist and a fascist. He believes in the “Great Replacement Theory,” spreads antisemitic conspiracy theories and believes in “anti-women” rhetoric.

Fuentes’ first claim to fame came from his participation in the Charlottesville white supremacist protest in 2017 when he was interviewed by many and began to grow his political audience.

Creators like Fuentes have grown in popularity, especially following recent Supreme Court cases overturning protective policies for women and people of color under the second Trump administration.

Surrounding the overturning of Roe v. Wade and shortly after the 2024 election, Fuentes started a social media trend by posting the phrase “Your body, my choice. Forever” on X, a play on the activist slogan of “my body, my choice.” This phrase blew up on numerous social media platforms and led to a massive change within the conservative movement.

Quiet hatred turned to action. Women were demeaned and targeted with harassment following the trend. There were also profound calls from many followers of Fuentes for the ending of the 19th Amendment, the Constitutional Amendment that allows women the right to vote.

These issues are appalling, yet there was little to no response from social media companies following these incidents. While Fuentes was banned on YouTube prior to this issue, he still has an account on X and has faced no repercussions from Rumble, his current streaming platform.

Much of this issue surrounds the normalized hatred towards women and people of color. People are now more willing to harass these groups, encouraging racism and sexism in U.S. politics.

Since 2018, the Republican Party has seen sloughs of young men, particularly white men, entering the party. This is also when the majority of Gen Z first began to enter the political sphere. In turn, new content creators were chosen to lead them.

Throughout the past 50 years, massive social progress for marginalized communities was made. Through the passing of Roe v. Wade, Obergefell v. Hodges and more, countless Americans were supported and uplifted.

These extremely loud, popular and hateful conservative podcasters are actively socializing the youngest generation of voters to believe vile things about women and people of color. They are showing the youngest generation that there are no meaningful negative consequences to being hateful.

We need pushback from more than just other content creators on these damaging figures. Social media companies need to take more action, but users also should minimize interacting with this content. We should not be contributing to the monetization of these individuals. By protecting and reinforcing racist and sexist behavior, it will only continue.

We cannot allow this bigotry to come to the forefront of American politics. We cannot undo the crucial progress we have made.

This article was written by Lexi Childers. She can be reached at [email protected].