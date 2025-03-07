DT changed the game

Photo by REUTERS/via SNO Sites/Brian Snyder Paris 2024 Olympics – Basketball – Women’s Victory Ceremony – Bercy Arena, Paris, France – August 11, 2024. Diana Taurasi of United States celebrates her sixth Olympic gold medal after 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020, the most Olympic gold medals by a United States basketball player. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

After 20 seasons, over 10,000 career points, five Olympic gold medals and three WNBA Championship rings, basketball legend Diana Taurasi is hanging up her jersey.

Her 20 years in the league had an invaluable impact on the sport, reshaping the game and cementing herself as one of basketball’s most iconic figures. Taurasi’s status as a basketball phenomenon was hers the moment she entered the game in 2004.

Taurasi was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury just eight years after the league started. She led them to their first championship in 2007, followed by another in 2009 and one in 2014. As the all-time top scorer in the league, the impact she’s had on the franchise is undeniable.

Her dedication and love for the sport allowed the Mercury to fulfill its potential; she’s created a contagious attitude of determination that has fostered a strong mentality amongst her teammates throughout her entire career. Every game, every season.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says, “she has earned the unquestioned respect of players around the globe.”

In the TIME exclusive where Taurasi announced her retirement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is quoted saying “you can’t tell the story of the WNBA without Diana.” Her achievements and time in the league will leave it stronger than ever.

She’s inspired generations of people, from her selection as the first-round pick in the 2004 draft to playing alongside people who have cited her as the reason they’re so passionate about the sport. Her time on the Mercury is leaving a strong foundation for the continued success of women in sport, the years she played having a huge role in the exposure of women’s basketball.

Her outspoken personality has also arguably made an impact on the league, as she holds the record for technical fouls in the league with 78 in her career. Kobe Bryant, known for his “Mamba Mentality,” coined Taurasi as the White Mamba because of the mindset that led her to win a game with only 45-seconds left, a game that also made her the top scorer in the WNBA.

Geno Auriemma, her coach during the time she spent at UConn, recalls her humor from the first time they met. She’s not afraid to speak her mind, but according to Sue Bird, retired WNBA great and Taurasi’s close friend, she also “has a way of making people feel connected to her.”

Her competitive nature is often attributed to a perceived lack of warmth in her character, but at the heart is someone who fights for the best for everyone around her, on and off the court. Taurasi’s impact on basketball cannot be condensed down to a single metric, as it extends far beyond the boundaries of the court.

The final buzzer has sounded on her career, but her impact will be felt within the game forever.

This story was written by Lilly Peacock. She can be reached at [email protected] or @lillypeacockMU on Twitter/X.