PREVIEW: Marquette Radio to host third annual ‘Radio Roulette’

“Radio Roulette” will be held Feb. 28.

Marquette Radio is set to put on their third “Radio Roulette” Feb. 28. This year, they have partnered with Third Space Brewing to host the concert a few blocks from campus, at 1505 W. Saint Paul Ave., in the Menomonee River Valley. This will be the first time a Marquette Radio event has been held off campus, and the show is for all ages and open to the public with no cover fee.

Marquette Radio rebranded their annual battle of the bands to “Radio Roulette” in 2023 in order to draw in a wider variety of performers — rather than just rock bands. Their goal is to showcase a multidimensionally diverse group of local artists, with previous “Radio Roulette” concerts highlighting Milwaukee-based musicians like Palestinian R&B singer-songwriter *aya, local alternative hip-hop legend NilexNile and rising rock stars BUG MOMENT, among many others.

The event is judged by a panel of experts in the field, which has been previously manned by local record store owners, radio station directors and even John Sparrow — drummer for Milwaukee-based superstars the Violent Femmes. This year’s panel will be a surprise but be on the lookout because a few familiar faces might be spotted.

Traditionally, the winner of the battle gets the chance to headline Marquette Radio’s annual Spring Concert — with previous winners including : Chicago rock band Rotundos and the enigmatic, genre-ascending Spider Creek. The pressure is on this year, as the lineup is packed with incredibly talented musicians and bands.

Kicking off this year’s Radio Roulette is indie pop artist dak duBois. In his application to perform, dak duBois said he takes pride in recording, mixing and mastering all of his own music and uses his platform to showcase local Milwaukee musicians in his rotating band for every performance. He is heavily inspired by the funk and soul movement of the 70s, the psychedelia phenomenon of the 60s and70s as well as modern indie pop, he added.

dak duBois’ live performances are electric, with high crowd engagement and melodic improvisation. He weaves intricate guitar work and layered instrumentals into his songs to create his iconic funky, psychedelic sound. His most recent album “TWO” is on streaming platforms.

Next in the lineup, hailing from Champaign, IL, is the Dominic Gomes Jazz Collective. The jazz quartet aims to “create a fiery joy through jazz,” they said in their application to perform. The Collective is made up of drummer Dominic Gomes, bassist Connor LaSalle, pianist/keyboardist Alina Loewenstein and guitarist Liam Kelly.

The Collective is defined by “driving grooves, dynamic performances and stellar musicianship,” they added. Their original arrangements of beloved jazz classics are uniquely beautiful, with improvised melodies at every concert. Each of their sets is different and can’t be found on streaming services, so make sure to catch their performance.

Wrapping up the night is, Milwaukee-native indie rock band The Taxmen — made up of guitarist and vocalist Will Maher, bassist and vocalist Anthony Kopczynski, lead guitarist and vocalist Jeff Dz and drummer Will Martin. They take inspiration from a wide range of genres, including rock classics from the 50s to the 70s, they shared in their application.

The Taxmen has an impossibly bright future in the music industry, having just announced a tour and plans to travel to New York City and Florida to perform in various music festivals. Their most recent album, Dead Man’s Float, is a perfect union of their many influences, and their new music coming in 2025 is sure to set the bar even higher.

This year’s “Radio Roulette” is guaranteed to impress with a stacked lineup and a new, exciting venue. Make sure you mark your calendars for Feb. 28 and prepare for a night of local music and fun.

